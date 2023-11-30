InVision AG is a Germany-based information technology (IT) company and software developer. It develops and markets products and services for workforce management, business output and working conditions. The Company is mainly active in Europe and the United States. Its product and service portfolio comprises injixo, The Call Center School and InVision WFM: injixo is a cloud-based workforce management suite for forecasting, scheduling, intraday management and reporting in call centers; The Call Center School offers an e-learning platform and training programs for contact centers, and InVision WFM is a software solution for workforce management that features forecasting, scheduling, monitoring and reporting tools.

Sector Software