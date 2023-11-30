Consolidated Interim Statements 9M 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
of InVision AG as of 30 September 2023
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Consolidated Statement of Equity
Explanatory NotesFinancial Summary
|(in TEUR)
|9M 2023
|9M 2022
|∆*
|Total Revenues
|11,723
|10,724
|+9%
|EBIT
|-1,382
|-2,329
|+41%
|as a % of revenues
|-12%
|-22%
|+10 PP
|Consolidated result
|-1,935
|-2,998
|+35%
|as a % of revenues
|-17%
|-28%
|+11 PP
|Operating cash flow
|794
|-294
|+370%
|as a % of revenues
|7%
|-3%
|+10 PP
|Earnings per share (in EUR)
|-0.89
|-1.33
|+33%
|(in TEUR)
|30 Sep 2023
|31 Dec 2022
|∆*
|Balance sheet total
|18,921
|18,918
|+0%
|Liquid funds
|7,105
|6,489
|+9%
|Equity
|6,151
|7,965
|-23%
|as a % of balance sheet total
|33%
|42%
|-9 PP
* The calculation of deviations from the previous year is based on non-rounded figures.
