Consolidated Interim Statements 9M 2023 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

of InVision AG as of 30 September 2023

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

Consolidated Statement of Equity

Explanatory Notes

Financial Summary
(in TEUR) 9M 2023 9M 2022*
Total Revenues 11,723 10,724 +9%
EBIT -1,382 -2,329 +41%
as a % of revenues -12% -22% +10 PP
Consolidated result -1,935 -2,998 +35%
as a % of revenues -17% -28% +11 PP
Operating cash flow 794 -294 +370%
as a % of revenues 7% -3% +10 PP
Earnings per share (in EUR) -0.89 -1.33 +33%
(in TEUR) 30 Sep 2023 31 Dec 2022*
Balance sheet total 18,921 18,918 +0%
Liquid funds 7,105 6,489 +9%
Equity 6,151 7,965 -23%
as a % of balance sheet total 33% 42% -9 PP

* The calculation of deviations from the previous year is based on non-rounded figures.

