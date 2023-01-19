InVision : is a Great Place to Work also in 2023

19. Januar 2023

Düsseldorf-based software company InVision has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2023. This is the third time in a row that the Great Place to Work® Institute has recognized InVision AG as an "Attractive Employer". The "Great Place to Work® Certified" programme examines organizations in terms of their commitment to shaping workplace and corporate culture. The decisive aspects here are above all respect, trust, team spirit, fair management and active employee development.

The components of the certification are, on the one hand, an independent, anonymous employee survey and, on the other hand, an analysis of the company's HR work. In the survey, InVision employees rated the areas of community and team spirit, fairness and justice as well as friendliness very highly. The strongest approval rates were given to statements regarding the experienced diversity in the company, in particular the appreciation of all people regardless of their age, origin, nationality, gender or sexual orientation.

Such factors and values of the corporate culture are becoming increasingly relevant due to the current critical situation on the labor market. This is because both applicants and employees are increasingly including these so-called soft factors into their employer reviews when job seeking or being satisfied within their current jobs. Against the backdrop of an increasingly acute shortage of skilled workers, an actively shaped workplace culture can make all the difference. The very good results that were again achieved by InVision in this year's Great Place to Work® certification in addition to the valuable insights gained in the process are a great motivation for the company to further develop its working environment on the basis of its corporate values.