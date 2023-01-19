Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InVision AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AG

(IVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02:00 2023-01-19 am EST
11.20 EUR    0.00%
05:11aInvision : is a Great Place to Work also in 2023
PU
2022InVision joins G-Cloud to bring effective workforce management to public sector contact centres
AQ
2022InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InVision : is a Great Place to Work also in 2023

01/19/2023 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19. Januar 2023

Düsseldorf-based software company InVision has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2023. This is the third time in a row that the Great Place to Work® Institute has recognized InVision AG as an "Attractive Employer". The "Great Place to Work® Certified" programme examines organizations in terms of their commitment to shaping workplace and corporate culture. The decisive aspects here are above all respect, trust, team spirit, fair management and active employee development.

The components of the certification are, on the one hand, an independent, anonymous employee survey and, on the other hand, an analysis of the company's HR work. In the survey, InVision employees rated the areas of community and team spirit, fairness and justice as well as friendliness very highly. The strongest approval rates were given to statements regarding the experienced diversity in the company, in particular the appreciation of all people regardless of their age, origin, nationality, gender or sexual orientation.

Such factors and values of the corporate culture are becoming increasingly relevant due to the current critical situation on the labor market. This is because both applicants and employees are increasingly including these so-called soft factors into their employer reviews when job seeking or being satisfied within their current jobs. Against the backdrop of an increasingly acute shortage of skilled workers, an actively shaped workplace culture can make all the difference. The very good results that were again achieved by InVision in this year's Great Place to Work® certification in addition to the valuable insights gained in the process are a great motivation for the company to further develop its working environment on the basis of its corporate values.

Attachments

Disclaimer

InVision AG published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INVISION AG
05:11aInvision : is a Great Place to Work also in 2023
PU
2022InVision joins G-Cloud to bring effective workforce management to public sector contact..
AQ
2022InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Invision : Consolidated Interim Statements 9M 2022
PU
2022Invision : Remains on Growth Path with Cloud Revenues - Publication of the 2022 Nine-Month..
PU
2022InVision AG Remains on Growth Path with Cloud Revenues - Publication of the 2022 Nine-M..
EQ
2022InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022InVision AG Shows Accelerated Cloud Growth in the First Half of 2022
EQ
2022InVision AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,4 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2022 -3,95 M -4,27 M -4,27 M
Net Debt 2022 3,90 M 4,22 M 4,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart INVISION AG
Duration : Period :
InVision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,20 €
Average target price 27,75 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Julia Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISION AG7.69%27
ORACLE CORPORATION6.08%233 792
SAP SE13.08%137 348
SERVICENOW INC.7.72%83 912
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.55%36 205
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.0.47%18 041