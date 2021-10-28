Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InVision Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(IVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InVision AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: InVision AG
InVision AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2021 / 19:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: InVision AG
Street: Speditionstraße 5
Postal code: 40221
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Norman Rentrop
Date of birth: 26 Oct 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Oct 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 15.01 % 0.00 % 15.01 % 2235000
Previous notification 10.08 % 0 % 10.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005859698 0 335375 0.00 % 15.01 %
Total 335375 15.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Norman Rentrop % % %
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV 15.01 % % 15.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Oct 2021


28.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ivx.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1244591  28.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:10pINVISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
10/11INVISION : Annual General Meeting Approves Stock Option Program
PU
10/11INVISION AG : Annual General Meeting Approves Stock Option Program
EQ
10/11PRESS RELEASE : InVision AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Stock Option Program
DJ
08/26INVISION : Financial Report 6M 2021
PU
08/26INVISION : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021
PU
08/26INVISION : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021
EQ
08/26PRESS RELEASE : InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half ..
DJ
08/26InVision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/19DGAP-AFR : InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net Debt 2021 4,90 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 -49,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,6 M 81,8 M 82,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
InVision Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,60 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT53.40%82
ORACLE CORPORATION49.92%262 516
SAP SE16.49%170 738
SERVICENOW, INC.20.77%131 712
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.04%54 680
HUBSPOT, INC.101.03%37 461