Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. InVision AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AG

(IVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InVision : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

08/26/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

26.08.2021 / 09:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S   R E L E A S E

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

Düsseldorf (Germany), 26 August 2021 - In the first half of the current fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated total revenues of EUR 6.768 million. This represents an increase of 9 percent compared to the first half of 2020 (6M 2020: EUR 6.236 million). 

EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) fell by 93 percent from EUR 0.453 million in the first half of 2020 to EUR 0.033 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year, mainly due to increased personnel and marketing costs and higher expenses for cloud services. The EBIT margin was 0 percent (6M 2020: 7 percent). The Group's consolidated result declined to EUR -0.327 million (6M 2020: EUR -0.069 million), and earnings per share decreased to EUR -0.16 (6M 2020: EUR -0.02). Operating cash flow went down by 25 percent to EUR 1.591 million (6M 2020: EUR 2.119 million). 

As of 30 June 2021, liquid funds increased to EUR 8.665 million (31 December 2020: EUR 7.791 million). Equity capital amounted to EUR 13.086 million at the end of the first half (31 December 2020: EUR 13.413 million). With total assets up by 4 percent to EUR 23.253 million (31 December 2020: EUR 22.398 million), the equity ratio was at 56 percent (31 December 2020: 60 percent).

Thus, business development is in line with expectations, so that the outlook, which is outlined in the Group Management Report of the Annual Report 2020, remains unchanged.

The Company's Consolidated Interim Statements for the half-year of the 2021 financial year is now available on the Company's website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.  

About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.ivx.com

Contact:
InVision AG
Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger
Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),
phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de


26.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-66
Fax: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-99
E-mail: info@invision.de
Internet: www.ivx.com
ISIN: DE0005859698
WKN: 585969
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229026

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229026  26.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229026&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about INVISION AG
03:11aINVISION : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021
PU
03:10aINVISION : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021
EQ
03:10aPRESS RELEASE : InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the F..
DJ
08/19DGAP-AFR : InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
DJ
05/06INVISION : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021
PU
05/06INVISION : Publishes Consolidated Interim Statements with Results for the First ..
EQ
05/06PRESS RELEASE : InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Interim Statements with Resul..
DJ
05/05Invision Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
03/25PRESS RELEASE : InVision AG Provides 2020 Consolidated Financial Statement And G..
DJ
03/25INVISION : Provides 2020 Consolidated Financial Statement And Guidance For The U..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 4,30 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -82,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,9 M 79,8 M 79,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart INVISION AG
Duration : Period :
InVision AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVISION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,40 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVISION AG47.57%80
ORACLE CORPORATION37.76%247 232
SAP SE17.87%175 177
INTUIT INC.45.45%151 391
SERVICENOW, INC.12.98%123 210
DOCUSIGN, INC.32.25%57 280