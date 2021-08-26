InVision : Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021



26.08.2021 / 09:08

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Financial Statement for the First Half of 2021



Düsseldorf (Germany), 26 August 2021 - In the first half of the current fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated total revenues of EUR 6.768 million. This represents an increase of 9 percent compared to the first half of 2020 (6M 2020: EUR 6.236 million).



EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) fell by 93 percent from EUR 0.453 million in the first half of 2020 to EUR 0.033 million in the first six months of the current fiscal year, mainly due to increased personnel and marketing costs and higher expenses for cloud services. The EBIT margin was 0 percent (6M 2020: 7 percent). The Group's consolidated result declined to EUR -0.327 million (6M 2020: EUR -0.069 million), and earnings per share decreased to EUR -0.16 (6M 2020: EUR -0.02). Operating cash flow went down by 25 percent to EUR 1.591 million (6M 2020: EUR 2.119 million).



As of 30 June 2021, liquid funds increased to EUR 8.665 million (31 December 2020: EUR 7.791 million). Equity capital amounted to EUR 13.086 million at the end of the first half (31 December 2020: EUR 13.413 million). With total assets up by 4 percent to EUR 23.253 million (31 December 2020: EUR 22.398 million), the equity ratio was at 56 percent (31 December 2020: 60 percent).



Thus, business development is in line with expectations, so that the outlook, which is outlined in the Group Management Report of the Annual Report 2020, remains unchanged.



The Company's Consolidated Interim Statements for the half-year of the 2021 financial year is now available on the Company's website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

