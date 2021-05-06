|
InVision : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
of InVision AG as of 31 March 2021
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Consolidated Statement of Equity
Financial Summary
|
(in TEUR)
|
3M 2021
|
3M 2020
|
∆*
|
Revenues
|
3,347
|
3,114
|
+7%
|
EBIT
|
173
|
239
|
-28%
|
as a % of revenues
|
5%
|
8%
|
-3 PP
|
Consolidated result
|
17
|
33
|
-48%
|
as a % of revenues
|
0%
|
1%
|
-1 PP
|
Operating cash flow
|
1,969
|
1,747
|
+13%
|
as a % of revenues
|
59%
|
56%
|
+3 PP
|
Earnings per share (in EUR)
|
-0.01
|
0.01
|
-200%
|
(in TEUR)
|
31 March 2021
|
31 Dec 2020
|
∆*
|
Balance sheet total
|
24,576
|
22,398
|
+10%
|
Liquid funds
|
9,443
|
7,791
|
+21%
|
Equity
|
13,430
|
13,413
|
+0%
|
as a % of balance sheet total
|
55%
|
60%
|
-5 PP
* The calculation of deviations from the previous year is based on non-rounded figures.
Disclaimer
InVision AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:30:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
