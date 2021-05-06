Log in
    IVX   DE0005859698

INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(IVX)
InVision : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021

05/06/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

of InVision AG as of 31 March 2021

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

Consolidated Statement of Equity

Financial Summary
(in TEUR) 3M 2021 3M 2020 *
Revenues 3,347 3,114 +7%
EBIT 173 239 -28%
as a % of revenues 5% 8% -3 PP
Consolidated result 17 33 -48%
as a % of revenues 0% 1% -1 PP
Operating cash flow 1,969 1,747 +13%
as a % of revenues 59% 56% +3 PP
Earnings per share (in EUR) -0.01 0.01 -200%
(in TEUR) 31 March 2021 31 Dec 2020 *
Balance sheet total 24,576 22,398 +10%
Liquid funds 9,443 7,791 +21%
Equity 13,430 13,413 +0%
as a % of balance sheet total 55% 60% -5 PP

* The calculation of deviations from the previous year is based on non-rounded figures.

Disclaimer

InVision AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net Debt 2021 4,30 M 5,18 M 5,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,1 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 37,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,00 €
Last Close Price 27,60 €
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board
Nicole Head-Finance
Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT33.98%74
ORACLE CORPORATION21.39%228 347
SAP SE8.04%163 997
INTUIT INC.4.68%107 356
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.80%94 769
DOCUSIGN, INC.-11.62%38 224