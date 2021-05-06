InVision : Consolidated Interim Statements 3M 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 14,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,96 M -0,96 M Net Debt 2021 4,30 M 5,18 M 5,18 M P/E ratio 2021 -74,6x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 62,1 M 74,9 M 74,9 M EV / Sales 2021 4,75x EV / Sales 2022 3,88x Nbr of Employees 118 Free-Float 37,2% Chart INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 31,00 € Last Close Price 27,60 € Spread / Highest target 12,3% Spread / Average Target 12,3% Spread / Lowest Target 12,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Peter Bollenbeck Chairman-Executive Board Nicole Head-Finance Thomas Hermes Chairman-Supervisory Board Wilhelm Mülder Member-Supervisory Board Matthias Schroer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INVISION AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 33.98% 74 ORACLE CORPORATION 21.39% 228 347 SAP SE 8.04% 163 997 INTUIT INC. 4.68% 107 356 SERVICENOW, INC. -12.80% 94 769 DOCUSIGN, INC. -11.62% 38 224