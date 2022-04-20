Log in
04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.180 USD   +1.31%
Invitae to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

04/20/2022 | 07:00am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10749/invitae/#39s-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-conference-call/

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes.

The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact:
Jack Finks
ir@invitae.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-tuesday-may-3-2022-301528594.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
