SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, are showcasing their work next week at the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) 42nd Annual Conference in Chicago that highlights the importance of genetics-informed patient care. In addition to its research presentations, the company will present the Heart of Genetic Counseling Award which recognizes excellence in the field of genetic counseling.

The company's research presentations, which include a sponsored session, oral presentations and posters, present data on improvements in classifying Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS), how using digital tools can increase hereditary cancer screening access and other topics related to the field of medical genomics. The sponsored session will focus on the ever-evolving field of genetic counseling and the tools needed to navigate change through an interactive workshop using the odyssey planning framework.

"The NSGC Annual Conference is a great opportunity for Invitae researchers to share cutting-edge scientific advancements with genetic counselors who play an integral role in genetics-informed patient care," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer at Invitae. "It also gives us a chance to show our continued commitment to genetic counselors and their patients by awarding the Heart of Genetic Counseling Award to a genetic counselor who was nominated by a patient for extraordinary care and compassion."

Heart of Genetic Counseling Award

Invitae joins NSGC in presenting the Heart of Genetic Counseling Award – honoring excellence in genetic counseling and patient care as recognized by patients. The nominations include patient stories that highlight the significant clinical and personal impact their genetic counselor had on their lives and the lives of their families. This year's award will be presented during the ceremony on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. CT. Among several nominations, the finalists are:

Leslie Walsh Cyprych MS, MPH, CGC, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, was nominated by a mother for providing unwavering patient advocacy, support and compassion after her daughter was diagnosed with Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome (AGS), a rare, progressive, and incurable genetic disease. Cyprych has continuously gone above and beyond to coordinate the daughter's care, help navigate the healthcare system, and to provide information and meaningful emotional support.

Andrea Gainey MS, LCGC, UConn Health Huntington's Disease Program, provided crucial care, comfort and guidance to a family facing Huntington's Disease (HD). Gainey understands the stigma that surrounds HD and how difficult the decision to test is and helped establish free anonymous testing and confidential lab reports. Considered a leader in the HD community, Gainey has helped generations of families deal with this devastating disease on a daily basis.

Victoria Suslovitch MS, CGC, Ambry Genetics, formerly with Boston Children's Hospital, was nominated for offering compassion, emotional support and guidance to a family whose son is affected by a devastating rare genetic disease, called KCNQ2 developmental epileptic encephalopathy. Suslovitch was a guiding light helping each family member deal with their frightening medical journey. Suslovitch drew on her personal experience to connect with siblings as both a peer and professional and taught healthy coping mechanisms.

The Heart of Genetic Counseling Award will be presented on Wednesday, October 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

Full presentation schedule

Invitae continues to demonstrate scientific innovation and excellence as supported by the number of accepted sessions, presentations, and posters. The full schedule of Invitae presentations and posters at the conference can be found on our website .

Wednesday, October 18

Poster CAN65 . Cascade testing with comprehensive multigene panels for hereditary cancer identifies unexpected findings in relatives. | Presented by: Brandie Heald , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT

. Cascade testing with comprehensive multigene panels for hereditary cancer identifies unexpected findings in relatives. | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | – Poster CAN75 . One of these is not like the others: a descriptive study of the attenuated phenotype of PMS2 | Presented by: Brandie Heald , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 5:30 p.m – 7 p.m. CT

. One of these is not like the others: a descriptive study of the attenuated phenotype of PMS2 | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 5:30 p.m – Poster CAN67 . Patient uptake of physician recommendations following prostate cancer germline genetic testing. | Presented by: Sarah M. Nielsen , Invitae. | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT

. Patient uptake of physician recommendations following prostate cancer germline genetic testing. | Presented by: , Invitae. | – Heart of Genetic Counseling Award Presentation | Presented by: Invitae and NSGC. | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT

Thursday, October 19

Educational Breakout Session C03. Increasing access to hereditary cancer screening: emerging evidence on the use of digital tools for ascertainment of individuals at risk and considerations for care delivery. | Presented by: Shivani Nazareth, M.S., C.G.C., Wendy Kohlmann , M.S., C.G.C., Vera Cherepakho, L.C.G.C., Meredith Gerhart , M.S., C.G.C., Sarah Knerr , Ph.D., Catharine Wang , Ph.D., Rebecca Carr , M.S., C.G.C., Colleen Caleshu , M.S., C.G.C., Sarah Savage , M.S., C.G.C. | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Increasing access to hereditary cancer screening: emerging evidence on the use of digital tools for ascertainment of individuals at risk and considerations for care delivery. | Presented by: Shivani Nazareth, M.S., C.G.C., , M.S., C.G.C., Vera Cherepakho, L.C.G.C., , M.S., C.G.C., , Ph.D., , Ph.D., , M.S., C.G.C., , M.S., C.G.C., , M.S., C.G.C. | – Sponsored session. Charting your genetic counseling odyssey: Navigating with purpose and vision. | Presented by: Jennifer Young , Ph.D., Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern University , and Ana Morales , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m. CT

Charting your genetic counseling odyssey: Navigating with purpose and vision. | Presented by: , Ph.D., Feinberg , and , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | – Poster CAN64 . The estimated healthcare spend to identify one hereditary cancer syndrome patient with a deep intronic pathogenic variant by RNA sequencing is nearly 500x more costly than identifying one patient with multi-gene panel DNA testing. | Presented by: Brandie Heald , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

. The estimated healthcare spend to identify one hereditary cancer syndrome patient with a deep intronic pathogenic variant by RNA sequencing is nearly 500x more costly than identifying one patient with multi-gene panel DNA testing. | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | – Poster GGT218 . Minimizing uncertainty and increasing equity in genetic testing: the role of machine learning tools in the classification of genetic variants. | Presented by: Flavia M. Facio , M.S., C.G.C.. Invitae. | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT

. Minimizing uncertainty and increasing equity in genetic testing: the role of machine learning tools in the classification of genetic variants. | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C.. Invitae. | – Poster GGT282 : Utilization of an Automated, Probability-Based Algorithm to Determine Pharmacogenomic Adverse Drug Outcome Risk in Cancer Patients. | Presented by: Sienna Aguilar, M.S., L.C.G.C., Invitae. | 4:30-6:30 p.m.

: Utilization of an Automated, Probability-Based Algorithm to Determine Pharmacogenomic Adverse Drug Outcome Risk in Cancer Patients. | Presented by: Sienna Aguilar, M.S., L.C.G.C., Invitae. | Poster GGT256. Positive yield of reproductive carrier screening in the context of revised ACMG recommendations for tiered carrier screening. | Presented by: Dana Neitzel , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 4:30-6:30 p.m. CT

Positive yield of reproductive carrier screening in the context of revised ACMG recommendations for tiered carrier screening. | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | Oral Presentation B16. User Testing of a Pre-Visit Chatbot Developed for Population Genomic Screening and Counseling. | Presented by: Kelly Morgan , M.S., C.G.C. | 4:45-5:45 p.m. CT

User Testing of a Pre-Visit Chatbot Developed for Population Genomic Screening and Counseling. | Presented by: , M.S., C.G.C. | Oral Presentation B17. Yield of integrated DNA and RNA analysis of hereditary cancer associated genes based on cancer diagnosis. | Presented by: Brandie Heald , M.S., C.G.C., Invitae. | 4:45 - 5:45 p.m. CT

Friday, October 20

Oral Presentation C14. A Pilot Study Comparing the Effectiveness of Pre-test Genetic Counseling Using a Chatbot versus Traditional In-person Genetic Counseling in Women Newly Diagnosed with Breast Cancer. | Presented by: Ryan Noss , M.S., C.G.C. | 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. CT

On-demand session

Advancing Variant Classification: Steps in Reducing Uncertainty and Improving Patient Outcomes. | Presented by: Heidi Rehm, Ph.D., Yuya Kobayashi , Ph.D., Jason Carmichael , M.S., C.G.C., Sayoni Lahiri, C.G.C., Flavia M. Facio C.G.C . | Available in the live stream and on-demand portions of the program via NSGC conference app.

To learn more about Invitae's presence at the NSGC 42nd Annual Conference or the Heart of Genetic Counseling Award, visit our website .

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.

