  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Invitae Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NVTA   US46185L1035

INVITAE CORPORATION

(NVTA)
  Report
05/31/2023
1.050 USD   -0.94%
Invitae to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

05/31/2023 | 07:00am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. Central Time

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Invitae
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.

Invitae Contacts:

Investor Relations
Hoki Luk
ir@invitae.com

Public Relations
Amy Hadsock
pr@invitae.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-present-at-the-william-blair-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference-301837935.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation


