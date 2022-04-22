Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invitation Homes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVH   US46187W1071

INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
43.76 USD   -0.34%
06:54aInvitation Homes Maintains Dividend at $0.22/Share; Payable on May 27 to Shareholders of Record on May 10
MT
06:46aInvitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend
BU
04/21RBC Lifts Price Target on Invitation Homes to $46 From $45, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend

04/22/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before May 27, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on May 10, 2022.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INVITATION HOMES INC.
06:54aInvitation Homes Maintains Dividend at $0.22/Share; Payable on May 27 to Shareholders o..
MT
06:46aInvitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend
BU
04/21RBC Lifts Price Target on Invitation Homes to $46 From $45, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/20Jefferies Initiates Invitation Homes at Buy with $48 Price Target
MT
04/14BMO Capital Starts Invitation Homes at Market Perform With $45 Price Target
MT
04/06Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
04/06Evercore ISI Upgrades Invitation Homes to Outperform From In-Line, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
04/05INVITATION HOMES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
03/30INVITATION HOMES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Mizuho Adjusts Invitation Homes' Price Target to $45 from $48, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVITATION HOMES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 201 M - -
Net income 2022 358 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,2x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 26 615 M 26 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 240
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INVITATION HOMES INC.
Duration : Period :
Invitation Homes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVITATION HOMES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,76 $
Average target price 46,45 $
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dallas B. Tanner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Freedman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Fascitelli Chairman
Virginia Suliman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles D. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.48%26 615
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.1.35%35 736
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL3.03%35 056
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-8.26%24 505
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.2.01%23 455
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-9.23%22 181