Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before August 25, 2023, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on August 8, 2023.

