Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Live Conference Call Details:

Domestic: 1-888-330-2384

International: 1-240-789-2701

Conference ID: 7714113

Webcast: www.invh.com

Replay Conference Call Details:

Domestic: 1-800-770-2030

International: 1-647-362-9199

Playback ID: 7714113

Webcast: www.invh.com

Available Through: May 30, 2023

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005129/en/