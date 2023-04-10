Advanced search
INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
04:01:17 2023-04-10 pm EDT
31.64 USD   +0.48%
04:31p Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/03 Invitation Homes Releases Sustainability Progress Overview
BU
03/23 North American Morning Briefing: Traders Reassess -2-
DJ
Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Live Conference Call Details:
Domestic: 1-888-330-2384
International: 1-240-789-2701
Conference ID: 7714113
Webcast: www.invh.com

Replay Conference Call Details:
Domestic: 1-800-770-2030
International: 1-647-362-9199
Playback ID: 7714113
Webcast: www.invh.com
Available Through: May 30, 2023

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 373 M - -
Net income 2023 413 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,5x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 19 267 M 19 267 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Dallas B. Tanner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Young President & Chief Operating Officer
Ernest Michael Freedman CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Fascitelli Chairman
Virginia Suliman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVITATION HOMES INC.6.24%19 267
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.4.13%23 502
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.93%22 769
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-4.29%17 520
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.67%17 495
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.03%13 521
