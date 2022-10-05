Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invitation Homes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVH   US46187W1071

INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-10-05 pm EDT
34.26 USD   -2.23%
04:31pInvitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Invitation Homes to $39 From $41, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/19Evercore ISI Trims Price Target on Invitation Homes to $39 From $41, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 535191

To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-458-6194
Access Code: 147088
Date Accessible Through: November 24, 2022

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INVITATION HOMES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 238 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,7x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 21 387 M 21 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 240
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INVITATION HOMES INC.
Technical analysis trends INVITATION HOMES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,04 $
Average target price 43,81 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dallas B. Tanner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Freedman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Fascitelli Chairman
Virginia Suliman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles D. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVITATION HOMES INC.-22.72%21 387
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.51%26 280
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-24.33%25 757
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-30.95%18 289
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.96%17 360
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-30.30%15 989