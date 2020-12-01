Invitation Homes : How to Celebrate Giving Tuesday This Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Tuesday, December 01 2020 | 5:35 PM EST

Giving Tuesday is a movement that encourages people to give back the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This day, which began in the U.S. in 2012 and has extended across the globe, encourages charitable giving during the holiday season. Due to COVID, this year's Giving Tuesday may look different, but you can still get involved. Keep reading for ideas.

There are endless opportunities to volunteer your time online during the pandemic. This way you don't have to choose between safety and helping others. Here is a list of places to choose from if you aren't sure where to begin your search. Many non-profits have been hit hard this year and need your help.

Is there a certain cause you are passionate about? Giving Tuesday is a great day to donate money to causes you support if you are fortunate enough to do so. You can even start a giving circle with your family and friends if you would like. Many people have faced financial hardships this year and need help getting back on their feet.

Although it is more difficult to get together in person during these times, you can brainstorm ways your neighborhood could organize a donation drive. Is there an area where people can drop off donation boxes to be delivered? This is a great way to connect around a common cause with neighbors and give back to those who need it most!

Share your kindness online with #GivingTuesday to inspire and connect with others. Text your friends about this movement and see how they want to get involved. Call family members to check in and ask which areas need the most help in their communities. You never know who you may inspire to give back in a big way!

Although we may not always feel like it, we all have talents, kindness, or wisdom to share with the world. If you would like to learn more, please visit givingtuesday.org. We hope you are inspired to give back in your own way to your community, friends, or neighbors!