  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Invitation Homes Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INVH   US46187W1071

INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Invitation Homes Inc. : Announces Pricing of $650 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031

08/03/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 98.396% of the principal amount and will mature on August 15, 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay secured indebtedness, including all of the class D certificates of the securitization-related mortgage loans labeled IH 2018-1, IH 2018-2, IH 2018-3 and IH 2018-4 and thereafter any remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, Capital One Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as the co-managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company, the Operating Partnership, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by telephone at (212) 834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by telephone at 1-800-645-3751, or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation’s premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company’s mission, “Together with you, we make a house a home,” reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents’ living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of the Company’s business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and the use of the net proceeds from the offering, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company’s business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company’s control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners’ association fees and insurance costs, the Company’s dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company’s residents, performance of the Company’s information technology systems, risks related to the Company’s indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Moreover, many of these factors have been heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company’s other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 970 M - -
Net income 2021 233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,9x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 23 411 M 23 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 149
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart INVITATION HOMES INC.
Duration : Period :
Invitation Homes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVITATION HOMES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,61 $
Average target price 42,08 $
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dallas B. Tanner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest Michael Freedman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Fascitelli Chairman
Virginia Suliman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles D. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVITATION HOMES INC.36.73%23 411
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.42.62%31 889
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL41.57%31 424
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.28.82%22 687
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.52.42%22 427
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.38.28%21 351