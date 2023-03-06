Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Invitation Homes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INVH   US46187W1071

INVITATION HOMES INC.

(INVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:33 2023-03-06 pm EST
31.87 USD   +0.13%
04:32pInvitation Homes Names Senior Vice Presidents
BU
10:35aTranscript : Invitation Homes Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference, Mar-06-2023 10:35 AM
CI
03/03Invitation Homes Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation Homes Names Senior Vice Presidents

03/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced several leadership changes and promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005572/en/

Marnie Vaughn, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marnie Vaughn, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)

David Ayers is now Senior Vice President (SVP), Engineering. Ayers joined Invitation Homes in March 2020 as Vice President, Engineering. Prior to joining Invitation Homes, he was Group Vice President of Information Technology for Leslie’s Poolmart, Inc., Principal Architect at Credera, and Vice President of Technology at The Container Store, as well as earlier roles at Hilton, Perot Systems Corp, and Luminant Worldwide. Ayers is an experienced public speaker on the topics of DevOps and technology leadership.

Ryan Judge is now SVP, Technology Management and Data. Judge joined the Company in March 2020 as Vice President, Office of the Chief Information Officer. He previously was Senior Director, Delivery & PMO, at Hilton Worldwide, and Senior Manager at Accenture, as well as earlier roles. Judge holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Emory University, and he is a certified SAFe Agilist, Scrum Master, and Project Management Professional.

Angie Luna, currently SVP, Field Division-West, will become SVP, Operations Support, effective April 3, responsible for national leasing and property management operations. Luna joined the Company in 2013 as Vice President of Operations for two West Coast markets. Previously, she worked with multifamily investment and management groups, providing a broad range of large-scale renovation and fee management expertise along with experience in asset repositioning and disposition. Luna holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University.

Scott McLaughlin is now SVP, Investor Relations & Tax. McLaughlin joined Invitation Homes in March 2021 as Vice President, Investor Relations & Tax. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Virtonomy.io and SVP at TIER REIT, Inc., as well as earlier roles. McLaughlin holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in business administration from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He holds an Investor Relations Charter from the National Investor Relations Institute and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Tracy Valenzuela, currently Vice President of Operations for the Company’s Phoenix business, will become SVP, Field Division-West, effective April 3. Before joining Invitation Homes in January 2015, she was Managing Partner of ARC Southwest Management and founded Heads on Beds Consulting Services, in addition to earlier roles. Valenzuela maintains an active real estate license in Arizona, and she is passionately involved with Bulldog Rescue. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from The University of Georgia.

Marnie Vaughn, currently SVP, Operations Support, will become SVP, Transformation and Innovation, effective April 3. Vaughn also has been elevated to the Company’s internal Executive Committee, which oversees all aspects of the Company’s business, finances, operations, people, and culture. She joined Invitation Homes in November 2012, and previously served as Vice President of Operations for two Florida markets and Vice President, Leasing. Prior to Invitation Homes, Vaughn held leadership roles with real estate companies across multiple industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

“We are pleased to recognize the strong contributions these six leaders have made to the Company’s business,” said Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes. “As the nation's premier home leasing company, we rely on the strength of our people, and we appreciate the value these leaders bring to our company as well as to the systems, processes, and teams in their respective organizations and professions.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.


© Business Wire 2023
