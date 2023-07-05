Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing company, and Esusu, a leading financial technology company advancing rent reporting and data solutions for credit building, today announced a new partnership to make Esusu’s platform for financial health solutions available at no cost to Invitation Homes residents across 80,000+ homes nationwide. This collaboration is expected to provide free positive credit reporting to nearly 200,000 adult residents of Invitation Homes.

Since its inception in 2018, Esusu has empowered millions of renters to enhance their credit scores by reporting on-time rent payments to the three major credit bureaus. This partnership signifies a meaningful step forward in the single-family rental industry and marks one of Esusu's most significant platform expansions to date.

“We work hard every day to provide an exceptional experience for our residents by offering high-quality homes, excellent service, and amenities that make their lives easier, and this partnership with Esusu extends our commitment to enhancing our residents’ financial well-being," said Dallas Tanner, CEO of Invitation Homes. “This collaboration reinforces Invitation Homes’ dedication to offering choice and flexibility, and we believe that by providing free positive credit reporting for all of our adult residents we are further removing barriers to housing choice and helping our residents achieve their financial goals."

“With this collaboration, we believe Esusu and Invitation Homes are forging a path toward financial empowerment by helping dismantle barriers to economic opportunities," remarked Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders of Esusu. "Esusu’s commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of renters drives us to offer transformative credit-building services and a comprehensive platform for financial health. We believe that partnering with Invitation Homes, a long-standing leader in the single-family rental market, enables us to scale Esusu’s vision to bridge the racial wealth gap and positively transform communities nationwide."

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements.

