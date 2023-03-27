Advanced search
    NVIV   US46186M6057

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

(NVIV)
01:41:20 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.8740 USD   -5.97%
01:54pFrance's InVivo placed bid for Australia's United Malt -report
RE
03/09Sector Update: Healthcare Stocks Stumble Late
MT
03/09Sector Update: Health Care
MT
France's InVivo placed bid for Australia's United Malt -report

03/27/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French agrifood group InVivo, which has said it aimed to become the world's largest producer of beer ingredient malt, has placed a bid for United Malt through its branch Malteries Soufflet, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

United Malt's shares have been suspended on Monday pending an announcement on a change in control of the company.

InVivo which acquired agribusiness peer Soufflet last year had said it aimed to become the world's top malt producer within five years through external growth. To help finance the acquisition it had sold a minority share of the malt business to several investors including KKR and Credit Agricole .

United Malt Group is an Australia-based commercial maltster, producing bulk malt for brewers, craft brewers, distillers and food companies. The company has processing plants in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 6.13% 5.97 Real-time Quote.-42.37%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.90% 10.03 Real-time Quote.1.12%
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. -5.97% 0.874001 Delayed Quote.-60.45%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.08% 50.59 Delayed Quote.7.82%
UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 3.44 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,66 M 2,66 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Toselli President, CEO, Chief Medical Officer & Director
Richard C. Christopher Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. Ann Merrifield Chairman
Richard John Roberts Independent Director
Christina Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.-60.45%3
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.37%215 170
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.50%180 811
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.37%89 813
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.21%69 308
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG8.67%61 148
