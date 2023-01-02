Advanced search
    NVIV   US46186M6057

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

(NVIV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
2.350 USD   -1.26%
France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium

01/02/2023 | 10:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Customers enjoy a beer on the terrace at La Fourmiliere bar while Belgium reopens outdoor spaces

PARIS (Reuters) - Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness group InVivo, said on Monday it had signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world.

When InVivo announced the takeover of its peer Soufflet late 2021, it said it aimed to become the world's largest malt maker within five years by doubling the size of its malt business through external growth.

Castle Malting, called "La Malterie du Château" in French, is located near the castle of Beloeil in southern Belgium. Established in 1868, it is the oldest malting plant in the country and one of the oldest in the world.

Belgium is famous for its beers offering a large variety of flavours, colours and alcohol strengths. It is also a major malt producer with exports to more than 160 countries.

Castle Malting would give Malteries Soufflet the opportunity to develop its activity in the higher value-added craft beer market where it is not very present, InVivo said.

The acquisition is due to be finalised in the first quarter, it said. Financial details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,90 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,50 M 4,50 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Toselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Christopher Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. Ann Merrifield Chairman
Jerome Gangitano Senior Vice President-Operations
Richard John Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.0.00%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.00%216 998
DANAHER CORPORATION0.00%193 216
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%93 771
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.00%66 273
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%55 904