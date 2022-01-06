InVivo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which runs from January 10 – 13, 2022. Dr. Toselli’s presentation will provide an overview of the company and will also highlight recent updates to the company’s clinical program.

A webcast of Dr. Toselli’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations - Events section of the company website at https://investors.invivotherapeutics.com/events, beginning January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am ET. Dr. Toselli and company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors attending the conference.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.

