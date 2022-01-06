Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVIV   US46186M5067

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

(NVIV)
  Report
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

01/06/2022 | 08:05am EST
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which runs from January 10 – 13, 2022. Dr. Toselli’s presentation will provide an overview of the company and will also highlight recent updates to the company’s clinical program.

A webcast of Dr. Toselli’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations - Events section of the company website at https://investors.invivotherapeutics.com/events, beginning January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am ET. Dr. Toselli and company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors attending the conference.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -9,07 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 18,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Toselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Christopher Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. Ann Merrifield Chairman
William D'Agostino Senior Vice President-Operations
Richard John Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.15.76%18
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-7.30%243 727
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.21%218 160
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.83%122 157
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-0.18%83 472
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-4.35%77 368