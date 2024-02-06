InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.(NasdaqCM:NVIV) dropped from S&P TMI Index

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCIs). The Company's Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. It is intended to promote appositional, or side-by-side, healing by supporting the surrounding tissue after injury, minimizing the expansion of areas of necrosis, and providing a biomaterial substrate for the body's own healing/repair processes following injury. It is composed of two biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers that are cast to form a porous investigational product: Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid and Poly-L-Lysine. Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid is a polymer that is used in resorbable sutures and provides biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implants and Poly-L-Lysine is a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces.