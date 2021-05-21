InVivo Therapeutics : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On May 19, 2021, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (the 'Company') received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the 'Staff') of the Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq') notifying the Company that, for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the 'Bid Price Requirement').

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the 'Compliance Period Rule'), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until November 15, 2021 (the 'Compliance Date'), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it has regained compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10-day period pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(G). In addition, if, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at$0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days, the Staff will issue a Staff Delisting Determination under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii).

If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the compliance period, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), if on the last day of the compliance period the Company is in compliance with the market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing as well as all other standards for initial listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (other than the bid price requirement), the Company may be eligible for additional time if the Company also provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during a second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, at which point Nasdaq may grant the Company an additional 180 days to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock may be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the 'Panel'). The Company expects that its common stock would remain listed pending the Panel's decision. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice and appeals the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.