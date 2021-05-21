Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVIV   US46186M5067

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.

(NVIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InVivo Therapeutics : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On May 19, 2021, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (the 'Company') received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the 'Staff') of the Nasdaq Stock Market ('Nasdaq') notifying the Company that, for the previous 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the 'Bid Price Requirement').

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the 'Compliance Period Rule'), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until November 15, 2021 (the 'Compliance Date'), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days as required under the Compliance Period Rule, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it has regained compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10-day period pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(G). In addition, if, at any time before the Compliance Date, the bid price for the Company's common stock closes at$0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days, the Staff will issue a Staff Delisting Determination under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii).

If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the compliance period, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), if on the last day of the compliance period the Company is in compliance with the market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing as well as all other standards for initial listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (other than the bid price requirement), the Company may be eligible for additional time if the Company also provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during a second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, at which point Nasdaq may grant the Company an additional 180 days to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that its common stock may be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the 'Panel'). The Company expects that its common stock would remain listed pending the Panel's decision. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice and appeals the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

Disclaimer

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
04:33pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)
PU
04:32pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy ..
AQ
05/10INVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/12INVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Presentation at Upcoming M Vest LLC and Maxim G..
BU
03/05INVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Presentation at Upcoming 2021 H.C. Wainwright G..
BU
03/01INVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/17INVIVO THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Neurosu..
AQ
02/16INVIVO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PUBLIC : Spine
BU
02/02INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -9,07 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 24,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Toselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Christopher Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. Ann Merrifield Chairman
William D'Agostino Senior Vice President-Operations
Richard John Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP.-12.35%24
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-0.11%182 872
DANAHER CORPORATION12.24%181 829
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.78%98 598
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.11.86%90 027
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.77%63 833