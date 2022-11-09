Advanced search
    IVVD   US00534A1025

INVIVYD, INC.

(IVVD)
11/09/2022
3.640 USD   +1.11%
GL
AQ
11/02Invivyd to Host Conference Call on November 10 to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
AQ
Invivyd to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/09/2022 | 07:03am EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases, today announced David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, formerly Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI), is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases.​ The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. ​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape.​ The company’s integrated discovery platform is generating a robust pipeline of products for use in both prevention and treatment of disease. NVD200, Invivyd’s first antibody combination product candidate for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, ​includes a re-engineered version of adintrevimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody which demonstrated clinically meaningful results against multiple variants of concern in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, prior to the emergence of Omicron. The safety and efficacy of adintrevimab have not been established. The company also has multiple discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Visit www.invivyd.com to learn more.

Contacts
Media Contact:
Tony Berry, Evoke Canale
774-317-0422
anthony.berry@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com


