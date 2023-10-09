The Novian software and IT infrastructure services group will be led, as of 10 October, by Tomas Vitkus. The new CEO, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field of IT, will also become the CEO of Novian Systems, a software development company in the group. In both management roles he is replacing Evaldas Rėkus, who will be continuing his career outside the Novian group.

The Novian group consists of seven businesses in the Baltic countries, Norway, Moldova and Rwanda which are owned by the parent company Novian and employ more than 250 professionals.

"I see the Novian group as an IT player with great potential in Lithuanian and foreign markets, and I am confident that, together with the experienced team, we will successfully achieve our main goal of growing this business in a dynamically evolving and challenging IT market," says Tomas Vitkus, the new head of the Novian group.

He says one of the key tasks will be to grow the group's programming business. "Novian's expertise in this area covers a wide range of digitalization projects, most notably including experience developing tax administration systems in Lithuania and, outside of Lithuania, work in the aerospace, aviation and defence sectors. A lot of attention will also be given to creating innovations and to proprietary software developed by our companies for a variety of sectors - from municipalities and waste management to aviation and space," Vitkus notes.

In his career, Tomas Vitkus has held management and sales roles at Lithuanian and international IT companies. He has also been active in the work of Infobalt, formerly serving as president of that ICT industry association and as a member of its board.

The Novian group had aggregated revenue of EUR 33 million in 2022, an increase of 27.9% over the previous year. The group's EBITDA for the year was EUR 1.5 million and compared to 2021 contracted 11.8%. There was an operating profit of EUR 0.5 million, which is 39.9% less than the year before.

Last year the Novian group's companies earned EUR 25 million of their revenue, or 76%, in Lithuania; the amount was 39.4% more than in 2021. Revenue earned abroad was EUR 7.9 million, or 1.4% more than a year earlier. The companies had activities in a total of 36 countries in 2022.

The Novian group consists of Novian Technologies, Novian Systems and Elsis PRO in Lithuania, Novian Eesti of Estonia, Andmevara of Moldova, Zissor of Norway, and Norway Registers Development Rwanda of Rwanda. The Novian group is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.