INVL Technology SUTPKIB, formerly INVL Technology AB, is a Lithuania-based investment company. The Company was established as a result of separating a part of assets from Invalda LT AB.INVL Technology AB's main activities are investment and reinvestment in securities and supervision of business activities of controlled companies. It principally focuses on investing in companies specialized in the field of information technology (IT) and legal informatics. Through its subsidiaries the Company controls companies in Lithuania, Norway, Uganda and Tanzania. The Company is focused on various information technology (IT) areas, such as business climate improvement reforms, cyber security and defense, information system design and critical information technology (IT) infrastructure resilience, among others.