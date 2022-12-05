INVO Bioscience : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) November 29, 2022

INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

From November 29, 2022 through December 2, 2022, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (the "Company") received $150,000 through the issuance of demand promissory notes of which (1) $75,000 was received from our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Shum ($60,000 on November 29, 2022 and $15,000 on December 2, 2022) and (2) $75,000 was received from an entity controlled by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrea Goren (on November 29, 2022). If paid prior to January 31, 2023, the demand promissory notes are interest free until January 31, 2023. For any amount that remains outstanding past January 31, 2023, 10% annual interest would accrue from the date of issuance. At maturity, the Company agreed to pay outstanding principal, a 10% financing fee and accrued interest, if any. The demand promissory notes are callable with 10 days prior written notice, which may be delivered to the Company starting 30 days from issuance.

The foregoing summary of the demand promissory notes does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such demand notes, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 4.1-4.3 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Exhibit 4.1 Demand Promissory Note dated November 29, 2022 issued by INVO Bioscience, Inc. in favor of Steven Shum in the amount of $60,000. 4.2 Demand Promissory Note dated November 29, 2022 issued by INVO Bioscience, Inc. in favor of Andax LLC in the amount of $75,000. 4.3 Demand Promissory Note dated December 2, 2022 issued by INVO Bioscience, Inc. in favor of Steven Shum in the amount of $15,000. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 5, 2022 INVO BIOSCIENCE, INC. /s/ Steven Shum Steven Shum Chief Executive Officer