Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 27, 2024, INVO Bioscience, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") entered into a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Triton Funds LP ("Triton"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell, and Triton agreed to purchase, upon the Company's request in one or more transactions, up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, providing aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $850,000. Triton will purchase the shares of common stock under the Purchase Agreement at the price of $0.85 per share. The purchase agreement expires upon the earlier of the sale of all 1,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock or December 31, 2024.

Among other limitations, unless otherwise agreed upon by Triton, each individual sale of shares of common stock will be limited to no more than the number of shares of common stock that would result in the direct or indirect beneficial ownership by Triton of more than 9.99% of the then-outstanding shares of common stock. In addition, the total cumulative number of shares of common stock that may be issued to Triton under the Purchase Agreement may not exceed the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), except that such limitation will not apply in the event the Company obtains stockholder approval of the shares of common stock to be issued under the Purchase Agreement, if necessary, in accordance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d).

The Purchase Agreement provides that the Company will file a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective on April 16, 2021 (File No. 333-255096) (the "Base Registration Statement"), covering the offering and sale of the shares of common stock to Triton pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. Triton's obligation to purchase shares of common stock under the Purchase Agreement is conditioned upon, among other things, the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Registration Statement remaining effective.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants by each of the Company and Triton. Actual sales of shares of common stock to Triton will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company from time to time, including, among others, market conditions, the trading price of the common stock and determinations by the Company as to the appropriate sources of funding for the Company and its operations. Triton has no right to require any sales of shares of common stock by the Company but is obligated to make purchases of shares of common stock from the Company from time to time, pursuant to directions from the Company, in accordance with the Purchase Agreement. During the term of the Purchase Agreement, Triton has covenanted not to cause or engage in any short selling of shares of common stock.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.