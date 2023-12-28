INVO Bioscience : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
December 28, 2023 at 06:03 am EST
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
On December 26, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 952,082 shares of common stock constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting.
At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on Proposals 1, 2, and 3 as set forth below. The final results for Proposals 1, 2, and 3, as set forth in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the SEC on November 24, 2023, are as follows:
Proposal 1. At the Annual Meeting, the terms of all five members of the Board of Directors expired. All of the five nominees for director were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal or death. The result of the votes to elect the five directors was as follows:
Directors
For
Withheld
Broker
Non-Votes
Steven Shum
161,151
27,921
763,010
Trent Davis
160,948
28,124
763,010
Matthew Szot
160,922
28,150
763,010
Barbara Ryan
161,040
28,032
763,010
Rebecca Messina
162,169
26,903
763,010
Proposal 2. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders approved the ratification of the appointment of M&K CPAs PLLC. as the Company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The result of the votes to approve M&K CPAs PLLC was as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
880,341
55,600
16,141
Proposal 3. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders approved for the purposes of Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d), the reduction of the exercise price for the March 2023 private placement warrants from $12.60 per share to $2.85 per share (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"). The result of the votes to approve Warrant Exercise Price Reduction was as follows:
