Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On December 26, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 952,082 shares of common stock constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on Proposals 1, 2, and 3 as set forth below. The final results for Proposals 1, 2, and 3, as set forth in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the SEC on November 24, 2023, are as follows:

Proposal 1. At the Annual Meeting, the terms of all five members of the Board of Directors expired. All of the five nominees for director were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal or death. The result of the votes to elect the five directors was as follows:

Directors For Withheld Broker

Non-Votes Steven Shum 161,151 27,921 763,010 Trent Davis 160,948 28,124 763,010 Matthew Szot 160,922 28,150 763,010 Barbara Ryan 161,040 28,032 763,010 Rebecca Messina 162,169 26,903 763,010

Proposal 2. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders approved the ratification of the appointment of M&K CPAs PLLC. as the Company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The result of the votes to approve M&K CPAs PLLC was as follows:

For Against Abstain 880,341 55,600 16,141

Proposal 3. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders approved for the purposes of Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d), the reduction of the exercise price for the March 2023 private placement warrants from $12.60 per share to $2.85 per share (the "Warrant Exercise Price Reduction"). The result of the votes to approve Warrant Exercise Price Reduction was as follows: