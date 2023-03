March 27 (Reuters) - Australian funeral services provider InvoCare Ltd said on Monday it had concluded that the A$1.81 billion ($1.20 billion) offer from U.S. private equity firm TPG Global failed to provide compelling value to its shareholders.

InvoCare currently is not ready to grant TPG Global access to its books, it said ($1 = 1.5042 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)