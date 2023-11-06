InvoCare Limited(ASX:IVC) dropped from S&P/ASX 300 Index

InvoCare Limited is an Australia-based company that provides funeral services. The Company operates private memorial parks and crematoria in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides pet cremation services in Australia. The Company operates approximately 324 funeral locations, 15 cemeteries and 20 crematoria in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Its national funeral brands in Australia include White Lady Funerals, Simplicity Funerals and Value Cremations. Its brands in New Zealand includes Beth Shan Funerals, Lychgate Funerals and Resthaven Funerals. Its brands in Singapore include Singapore Casket Company and Simplicity Casket. It owns and operates pet cremation businesses in New South Wales through Patch & Purr, Queensland through Pets in Peace, Victoria and South Australia through Family Pet Care and the Lawnswood and Edenhills brands. The Company provides related service offerings through its websites www.MyGriefAssist.com, www.MyMemorial.com, and www.FuneralPlanner.com.

Sector Personal Services