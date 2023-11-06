InvoCare Limited(ASX:IVC) dropped from S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
November 06, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|12.67 AUD
|+0.08%
|+0.88%
|+14.87%
|Nov. 03
|TPG Global, LLC completed the acquisition of the remaining 82.8% stake in InvoCare Limited (ASX : IVC).
|CI
|Oct. 31
|InvoCare Limited Announces Fully Franked Special Dividend, Payable on 16 November 2023
|CI
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|12.67 AUD
|+0.08%
|+0.88%
|1 179 M $
|CI
|CI
|Transcript : InvoCare Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
|Service Corporation International : Beats the SP500 to the punch
|Invocare's Net Profit Falls in H1
|MT
|Transcript : InvoCare Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 28, 2023
|CI
|InvoCare Limited Not to Pay Interim Dividend for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2023
|CI
|InvoCare Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day
|DJ
|Australia's InvoCare backs revised $1.2 bln buyout offer from TPG
|RE
|TPG Global lowers buyout bid for Australia's Invocare to about $1.2 bln
|RE
|TPG Reportedly Seeks to Buy Invocare At Lower Price
|CI
|InvoCare Limited Completed the acquisition of remaining 17% stake in Lake Macquarie Memorial Park.
|CI
|InvoCare Extends TPG Capital Global's Exclusivity Period
|MT
|InvoCare Extends TPG Capital Global's Due Diligence Period
|MT
|InvoCare Extends TPG Global's Due Diligence, Exclusivity Period
|MT
|Transcript : InvoCare Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
|InvoCare Limited agreed to acquire remaining 17% stake in Lake Macquarie Memorial Park.
|CI
|InvoCare Limited agreed terms to acquire Pets at Peace Illawarra Pet Cremation for AUD 0.7 million.
|CI
|Australia's InvoCare gets higher $1.3 billion offer from TPG, shares jump
|RE
|Australian shares slip as financials, tech stocks weigh
|RE
|TPG Global Withdraws Offer to Acquire InvoCare
|MT
|Australia shares decline marginally ahead of Q1 inflation data
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day
|DJ
|Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.87%
|1 179 M $
|-18.51%
|1 576 M $
|-8.19%
|469 M $
|+7.62%
|353 M $
|-15.58%
|348 M $
|+32.29%
|341 M $
|+24.13%
|145 M $
|+70.34%
|74 M $
|+7.89%
|68 M $
|+3.83%
|62 M $