  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. InvoCare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVC   AU000000IVC8

INVOCARE LIMITED

(IVC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:50:18 2023-04-23 pm EDT
10.95 AUD   -9.58%
04/23TPG Global revokes $1.2 bln bid for Australia's InvoCare, shares drop 17%
RE
04/23Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus
RE
04/23TPG Global's $1.2 bln bid for Australia's InvoCare falls through
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

TPG Global revokes $1.2 bln bid for Australia's InvoCare, shares drop 17%

04/23/2023 | 09:48pm EDT
April 24 (Reuters) - Australian funeral services provider InvoCare said on Monday U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Global has withdrawn its A$1.81 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout bid, leading shares to record their biggest intraday drop in 3 years.

TPG's move comes after it was not granted due diligence following its A$12.65 per share indicative offer — a 41.3% premium at the time — which was deemed by InvoCare's board to "not provide compelling value for shareholders."

InvoCare had previously said it was open to granting TPG access to its books if it came back with a better offer, and some analysts were fairly confident a deal would materialise.

InvoCare offered TPG access to limited, non-public financial information to help it rethink its bid price. TPG declined to sign a confidentiality agreement and did not take up the InvoCare offer.

With the deal having collapsed, TPG is now pushing for the nomination of a non-executive director, as it holds about 19.2% of InvoCare's shares.

InvoCare said the board will consider the proposal.

The company's shares plunged as much as 16.9% to A$10.07, their worst intraday loss since March 25, 2020. It was also the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200 index. ($1 = 1.4941 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVOCARE LIMITED -9.58% 10.95 Delayed Quote.9.79%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.09% 7324.1 Real-time Quote.4.14%
Analyst Recommendations on INVOCARE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 612 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2023 48,4 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net Debt 2023 215 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 1 732 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart INVOCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InvoCare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVOCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,11 AUD
Average target price 11,92 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Chretien Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Adrian Gratwicke Chief Financial Officer
Bart Vogel Chairman
Richard Hugh Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
