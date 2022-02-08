Inwido : A good year with strong organic growth

Press release

8 FEBRUARY 2022

A good year with strong organic growth

President & CEO Henrik Hjalmarsson comments on the fourth quarter and the full year 2021

"For Inwido, 2021 was our best year to date. Net sales rose to SEK 7,725 million (6,681), operating EBITA rose to

SEK 992 million (712) while the operating EBITA margin increased to 11.7 percent (10.9). 2021 exceeded our new financial targets with a return on operating capital of fully 16.9 percent thanks to a favorable profit trend and reduced net debt".

"The final quarter of the year also served as a show of strength with 21-percent growth (organically 19 percent). Net sales rose to SEK 2,175 million (1,798). Operating EBITA rose to SEK 244 million (231) while the operating EBITA margin fell to

11.2 percent (12.9). The lower margin is attributable to a turbulent quarter with increasing expenses for input materials, which we have been countering through ongoing price increases. We ended the year with a 7-percent increase in order intake and, at the end of the year, our order backlog was 62 percent higher than in the corresponding period in the preceding year.

"Business Area South developed with strong growth and improved profit. Sales increased organically by 17 percent, operating EBITA rose to SEK 175 million (144) and the operating EBITA margin rose to 19.7 percent (18.8). Business Area North grew strongly, although it experienced pressure on its margins at the same time. Sales rose by 25 percent (organically by

21 percent) and operating EBITA increased to SEK 75 million (73) while the operating EBITA margin fell to 6.1 percent (7.4)".

"With a strong order book and a stable level of activity in both the Consumer and Industry markets, we continue to view the short-term perspective for our operations positively. We continue to expect increasing expenses for input materials and are, on an ongoing basis, offsetting these with price increases in the market - with a natural lag, however, before these take effect. In the longer term, we see continued strong demand for energy-efficient windows and doors, in line with Europe's increasing focus on sustainability. Embarking on the next stage of our journey of growth, we are now setting a clear course for increased growth throughout the organization. With a new organization, including clearly identified areas of growth, and with resources being dedicated to this, we will build an even stronger Inwido".

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO

Phone: +46 (0)76-846 20 46, email: henrik.hjalmarsson@inwido.com

Peter Welin, CFO and deputy CEO

phone: +46(0)70-324 3190, email: peter.welin@inwido.com

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 29 business units with approximately 4,600 employees in eleven coun- tries. In 2021 group sales amounted to SEK 7.7 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 11.7 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn

