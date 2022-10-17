Inwido : Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q3 interim report on October 25

Press release

OCTOBER 17, 2022

Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q3 interim report on October 25

Inwido will publish its third quarter results on October 25, 2022 at 07:45 am CET. A webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held at 9.00 (CET) that same day. Please note the new time. The report will be presented by Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO and Peter Welin, CFO.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be live webcasted at: https://www.inwido.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

Here you will also find the presentation material for the meeting before it starts. It will also be possible to take part of the webcast afterwards at inwido.com.

Registration is not required for participation via telephone, but please call in five minutes prior to the specified time to ensure a punctual start of the meeting. Please note the new time 9.00 (CET).

Call in on:

Sweden: +46 8 505 163 86

UK: +44 20 319 84884

US: +1 412 317 6300

Pin code: 1408638#

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Rydergren, Head of PR & Communication

Tel. 46(0)070-25523 61, tobias.rydergren@inwido.com

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 32 business units with approximately 4,900 employees in eleven coun- tries. In 2021 group sales amounted to SEK 7.7 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 11.7 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | SE-211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828