Inwido : Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q3 interim report on October 26

10/18/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Press Release

18 OCTOBER 2021

Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q3 interim report on October 26

Inwido will publish its third quarter results on October 26, 2021 at 07:45 am CET.

A webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10.00 (CET) that same day. The report will be presented by Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO and Peter Welin, CFO.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be live webcasted at; https://www.inwido.com/inves- tors/financial-reports-and-presentations. Here you will also find the presentation material for the meeting before it starts. It will also be possible to take part of the webcast afterwards at inwido.com.

Registration is not required for participation in the webcast/conference call but please call in five minutes prior to the specified time to ensure a punctual start of the meeting.

Call in on: SE: +46-8-50558365 UK: +44-3333009035 US: +1-6467224904

Welcome!

For more information, please contact:

Peter Welin, CFO and deputy CEO

Phone: 46(0)70-324 3190, peter.welin@inwido.com

Olof Engvall, PR & IR Manager

Tel. 46(0)073-541 45 73, olof.engvall@inwido.com

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 29 business units with approximately 4,600 employees in eleven coun- tries. In 2020 group sales amounted to SEK 6.7 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 10.9 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | SE-211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828

Disclaimer

Inwido AB (publ) published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
