4 OCTOBER 2023

Inwido AB's Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting

Based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2023 the largest shareholders in Inwido AB (publ) in terms of voting rights were consulted and expressed their desire to participate in the nomination process. The Nomination Committee has been appointed by the Fourth AP Fund, Swedbank Robur Fund and the Lannebo Fund. Each has appointed a representative, as detailed below, who, together with Per Bertland, the chairman of the board, constitute Inwido´s Nomination Committee.

Members of the Nomination Committee:

Jan Särlvik, Fourth AP Fund (Chairman of the Nomination Committee)

Bo Lundgren, Swedbank Robur Fund

Charlotta Faxén, Lannebo Fund

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the AGM in 2024, including proposals for the Chairman of the AGM, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, fees to the auditors, and to the extent deemed necessary, the tasks and composition of the Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2024.

The 2024 Annual General Meeting in Inwido will be held in Malmö on May 16, 2024.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may send these by e-mail to ir@inwido.com no later than two months prior to the meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Welin, CFO and deputy CEO

Phone: 46(0)70-324 3190, peter.welin@inwido.com

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 33 business units with approximately 4,800 employees in eleven coun- tries. In 2022, the Group achieved sales of SEK 9.5 billion with an operating EBITA margin of 11.4 percent.

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | SE-211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828