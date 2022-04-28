Inwido : Presentation Q1

Q1 Report
January - March 2022
This is Inwido
▪ Leading window group in Europe
▪ Clear market leader in the Nordic region with strong presence in the UK & Ireland
▪ Net sales of SEK 8.2 billion LTM Q1 2022
▪ Return on Operating Capital 17.8% LTM Q1 2022
▪ Approx. 4,800 employees
A clear and proven value creation model
Our approach to drive sustainable shareholder value
• Five elements that are the basis for Inwido's value creation model
• Ensures that we deliver long-term cost-efficient customer and employee value, in a sustainable way, and hence drives shareholder value
• Based on our proven ability to improve businesses to drive profit
• Plug in acquired businesses, but being sensitive to their starting point to protect base and maximize incremental value
Q1 highlights
▪ Robust markets in general - continued good order intake
▪ Record high growth rate - eight consecutive quarters with organic growth
▪ Acquisition of Dekko Windows Systems in UK
▪ Strong growth and higher margins in three out of four Business Areas.
▪ Weak development for e-Commerce due to problems with implementation of new machines in their largest factory in Estonia
▪ Input material cost increases are compensated with price increases, however with some time lag
