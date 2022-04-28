Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Inwido AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    INWI   SE0006220018

INWIDO AB (PUBL)

(INWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/27 11:29:46 am EDT
120.00 SEK   +2.92%
02:04aINWIDO : Presentation Q1
PU
01:46aInterim report, January-March 2022
AQ
04/21INWIDO : Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q1 interim report on April 28
PU
Inwido : Presentation Q1

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Q1 Report

January - March 2022

Topics to cover

  • This is Inwido

  • Q1 highlights and performance

  • M&A status and acquisition of Dekko Window Systems

  • Market outlook and priorities

  • Financials

  • Summary and Q&A

This is Inwido

  • Leading window group in Europe

  • Clear market leader in the Nordic region with strong presence in the UK & Ireland

  • Net sales of SEK 8.2 billion LTM Q1 2022

  • Return on Operating Capital 17.8% LTM Q1 2022

  • Approx. 4,800 employees

ETRI

A clear and proven value creation model

Our approach to drive sustainable shareholder value

  • Five elements that are the basis for Inwido's value creation model

  • Ensures that we deliver long-term cost-efficient customer and employee value, in a sustainable way, and hence drives shareholder value

  • Based on our proven ability to improve businesses to drive profit

  • Plug in acquired businesses, but being sensitive to their starting point to protect base and maximize incremental value

Q1 highlights

  • Robust markets in general - continued good order intake

  • Record high growth rate - eight consecutive quarters with organic growth

  • Acquisition of Dekko Windows Systems in UK

  • Strong growth and higher margins in three out of four Business Areas.

  • Weak development for e-Commerce due to problems with implementation of new machines in their largest factory in Estonia

  • Input material cost increases are compensated with price increases, however with some time lag

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inwido AB (publ) published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
