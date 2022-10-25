Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Inwido AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INWI   SE0006220018

INWIDO AB (PUBL)

(INWI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-10-24 am EDT
94.25 SEK   +2.72%
Inwido : Growth and profitability exceed long-term targets
PU
Interim report, January - September 2022
AQ
Inwido : Invitation to presentation of Inwido´s Q3 interim report on October 25
PU
Inwido : Presentation Q3

10/25/2022 | 02:03am EDT
Q3 and first nine months 2022

2

Clear market leader in the Nordic region

This is Inwido

  • Leading window group in Europe
  • Clear market leader in the Nordic region with strong presence in the UK & Ireland
  • Net sales of SEK 9.1 billion LTM Q3 2022
  • Return on Operating Capital 17.9% LTM Q3 2022
  • Approx. 4,900 employees

Production sites marked on map

ETRI

3

Entering a new era

  • We are likely leaving a period of abundance of cheap energy
  • The fastest way to reduce demand and lower prices for energy is to improve energy efficiency
  • An important part of EU:s Green Deal is "The renovation wave" that aims to double annual energy renovation rates in the next 10 years
  • There are large campaigns for energy savings in all our markets - and a topic on top of medias' agenda
  • For example, Energimyndigheten in Sweden, states that up to a third of a Swedish villa's heat leaks out through windows and doors
  • There has never been a better time to replace old windows and doors

4

Q3 highlights

  • Tenth consecutive quarter with organic growth - on a high level
  • Both growth and profitability exceed our long- term financial targets
  • Good development in three out of four Business Areas
  • Weaker development for e-Commerce, mainly due to lost momentum after supply chain disturbances in H1
  • Continued increase of glass prices, due to high price of natural gas, however wood prices are starting to soften, from high levels

5

Q3 in numbers

  • Sales growth of 26% to SEK 2,386 million (1,897), organically +15%
  • Operating EBITA SEK 297 million (275) - highest ever in a Q3
  • Operating EBITA margin 12.5% (14.5%)
  • Order intake +1%, with an order backlog increase of 6% to SEK 2,420 million
  • Net debt vs. operating EBITDA 0.8x (1.0x) (0.5x excl. IFRS16)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inwido AB (publ) published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 282 M 829 M 829 M
Net income 2022 755 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net Debt 2022 752 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,24x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 5 463 M 488 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 84,8%
