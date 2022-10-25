Inwido : Presentation Q3
Q3 and first nine months 2022
Clear market leader in the Nordic region
This is Inwido
Leading window group in Europe
Clear market leader in the Nordic region with strong presence in the UK & Ireland
Net sales of SEK 9.1 billion LTM Q3 2022
Return on Operating Capital 17.9% LTM Q3 2022
Approx. 4,900 employees
Production sites marked on map
ETRI
3
Entering a new era
We are likely leaving a period of abundance of cheap energy
The fastest way to reduce demand and lower prices for energy is to improve energy efficiency
An important part of EU:s Green Deal is "The renovation wave" that aims to double annual energy renovation rates in the next 10 years
There are large campaigns for energy savings in all our markets - and a topic on top of medias' agenda
For example, Energimyndigheten in Sweden, states that up to a third of a Swedish villa's heat leaks out through windows and doors
There has never been a better time to replace old windows and doors
Q3 highlights
Tenth consecutive quarter with organic growth - on a high level
Both growth and profitability exceed our long- term financial targets
Good development in three out of four Business Areas
Weaker development for e-Commerce, mainly due to lost momentum after supply chain disturbances in H1
Continued increase of glass prices, due to high price of natural gas, however wood prices are starting to soften, from high levels
Q3 in numbers
Sales growth of 26% to SEK 2,386 million (1,897), organically +15%
Operating EBITA SEK 297 million (275) - highest ever in a Q3
Operating EBITA margin 12.5% (14.5%)
Order intake +1%, with an order backlog increase of 6% to SEK 2,420 million
Net debt vs. operating EBITDA 0.8x (1.0x) (0.5x excl. IFRS16)
Sales 2022
9 282 M
829 M
829 M
Net income 2022
755 M
67,5 M
67,5 M
Net Debt 2022
752 M
67,2 M
67,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,24x
Yield 2022
7,06%
Capitalization
5 463 M
488 M
488 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
EV / Sales 2023
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
4 900
Free-Float
84,8%
