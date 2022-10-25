Inwido : Presentation Q3

3

Entering a new era

We are likely leaving a period of abundance of cheap energy

The fastest way to reduce demand and lower prices for energy is to improve energy efficiency

An important part of EU:s Green Deal is "The renovation wave" that aims to double annual energy renovation rates in the next 10 years

There are large campaigns for energy savings in all our markets - and a topic on top of medias' agenda

For example, Energimyndigheten in Sweden, states that up to a third of a Swedish villa's heat leaks out through windows and doors