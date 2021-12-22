Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Inwido AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INWI   SE0006220018

INWIDO AB (PUBL)

(INWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inwido : links new loan agreements to its ESG performance

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

x

Press release

22 DECEMBER 2021

Inwido links new loan agreements to its ESG performance

Inwido secures new bilateral sustainability-linked loan agreements with its core banking group related to the reduction of CO2 emissions and a safe working environment.

Inwido secures bilateral sustainability-linked loan agreements with Handelsbanken and Svensk Exportkredit totaling SEK 1.1bn, replacing existing facilities of SEK 1.2bn. The new facilities have tenors between five and seven years. In order to align the sustainability-link across all banks participating in Inwidos's long term funding, the bilateral agreement with Nordea totaling SEK 1.85bn maturing in 2025 has been amended with the corresponding sustainability-linked KPIs.

With the new facilities the maturity profile of the finance commitments has been extended, while aligning with Inwido's sustainability ambition of reducing Inwido's CO2 emissions from its own operations by 50 percent by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

The KPIs are core to Inwido´s sustainability strategy and addresses ESG targets related to CO2 emis- sions, a safe environment and the level of windows and doors sales within the EU taxonomy technical screening criteria for alignment.

"We believe in running sustainable business for a sustainable future, via our operations, our products and how we act in society. Sustainability is a key part of our strategy and culture. Sustainability-linked loans confirms that our targets and strategy are ambitious and credible", says Henrik Hjalmarsson President & CEO of Inwido.

Nordea has acted as a sustainability advisor in connection with the new loan agreements.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO

Tel: 46 (0)76-846 20 46, henrik.hjalmarsson@inwido.com

Peter Welin, CFO and deputy CEO 46(0)70-324 3190, peter.welin@inwido.com

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 29 business units with approximately 4,600 employees in eleven coun- tries. In 2020 group sales amounted to SEK 6.7 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 10.9 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | SE-211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828

Disclaimer

Inwido AB (publ) published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INWIDO AB (PUBL)
03:23aINWIDO : links new loan agreements to its ESG performance
PU
12/09INWIDO : Summary of Inwido's Capital Markets Day 9 December 2021
PU
12/08Inwido launches new long-term targets with increased ambitions within growth and sustai..
AQ
11/29Inwido to Reduce Greenhouse Emissions as Part of Science Based Targets Initiative
MT
11/29INWIDO : signs Science Based Targets Initiative to contribute to reduced greenhouse gases
PU
10/26Inwido to Seek Acquisitions
CI
10/26INWIDO : Q3 presentation
PU
10/26INWIDO : Another strong quarter
PU
10/26INWIDO : Interim report, January-September 2021
AQ
10/26Inwido AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 562 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2021 678 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net Debt 2021 963 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 9 652 M 1 055 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart INWIDO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Inwido AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIDO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 166,50 SEK
Average target price 185,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nils Johan Henrik Hjalmarsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Peter Hugo Welin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Per Bertland Chairman
Anders Johan Wassberg Independent Director
Peter Robert Wernersson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIDO AB (PUBL)38.17%1 055
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION11.20%2 600
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-7.77%2 143
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.9.57%1 772
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.5.85%1 210
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-40.58%972