Press release

22 DECEMBER 2021

Inwido links new loan agreements to its ESG performance

Inwido secures new bilateral sustainability-linked loan agreements with its core banking group related to the reduction of CO2 emissions and a safe working environment.

Inwido secures bilateral sustainability-linked loan agreements with Handelsbanken and Svensk Exportkredit totaling SEK 1.1bn, replacing existing facilities of SEK 1.2bn. The new facilities have tenors between five and seven years. In order to align the sustainability-link across all banks participating in Inwidos's long term funding, the bilateral agreement with Nordea totaling SEK 1.85bn maturing in 2025 has been amended with the corresponding sustainability-linked KPIs.

With the new facilities the maturity profile of the finance commitments has been extended, while aligning with Inwido's sustainability ambition of reducing Inwido's CO2 emissions from its own operations by 50 percent by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

The KPIs are core to Inwido´s sustainability strategy and addresses ESG targets related to CO2 emis- sions, a safe environment and the level of windows and doors sales within the EU taxonomy technical screening criteria for alignment.

"We believe in running sustainable business for a sustainable future, via our operations, our products and how we act in society. Sustainability is a key part of our strategy and culture. Sustainability-linked loans confirms that our targets and strategy are ambitious and credible", says Henrik Hjalmarsson President & CEO of Inwido.

Nordea has acted as a sustainability advisor in connection with the new loan agreements.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO

Tel: 46 (0)76-846 20 46, henrik.hjalmarsson@inwido.com

Peter Welin, CFO and deputy CEO 46(0)70-324 3190, peter.welin@inwido.com

