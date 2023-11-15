Stock INW INWIT S.P.A.
PDF Report : Inwit S.p.A.

Inwit S.p.A. Stock price

Equities

INW

IT0005090300

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:44:59 2023-11-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Inwit S.p.A. After market 01:09:44 pm
10.63 EUR -1.67% 10.62 -0.09%
Nov. 13 Inwit buys back own shares for nearly EUR9 million AN
Nov. 10 Sell side prevails; Inwit good after accounts AN
Financials

Sales 2023 * 964 M 1,048 M Sales 2024 * 1,070 M 1,163 M Capitalization 10.25 B 11.14 B
Net income 2023 * 346 M 376 M Net income 2024 * 406 M 441 M EV / Sales 2023 *
15,0x
Net Debt 2023 * 4,225 M 4,593 M Net Debt 2024 * 4,376 M 4,757 M EV / Sales 2024 *
13,7x
P/E ratio 2023 *
29,7x
P/E ratio 2024 *
25,1x
Employees 256
Yield 2023 *
4,24%
Yield 2024 *
4,68%
Free-Float 36.67%
Chart Inwit S.p.A.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Inwit S.p.A.

Inwit buys back own shares for nearly EUR9 million AN
Sell side prevails; Inwit good after accounts AN
Italy's INWIT trims 2023 revenue guidance, ups EBITDA margin after Q3 results RE
Inwit improves accounts in nine months; investments rise AN
Transcript : Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Berenberg Cuts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane PT, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
Inwit bought back own shares for nearly EUR11 million AN
Italy lawmakers move to raise electromagnetic limits in boost for telcos RE
Inwit purchases treasury shares for more than EUR11 million AN
Marshall Wace moves on Saipem and Saras oils. AN
Stock markets up; TIM good after KKR bid AN
Fosse Capital cuts short on Maire Tecnimont AN
Inwit buys back own shares for nearly EUR10 million AN
Analyst Recommendations on Inwit S.p.A.

Berenberg Cuts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane PT, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
Fitch Maintains Inwit Rating, Stable Outlook Over Strong Profitability MT
Berenberg European Conference FA
Fitch Maintains Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's Rating on Strong Revenue, Market Position MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource, Frontline...
Press releases Inwit S.p.A.

Inwit S p A : GRESB ESG rating upgraded to A PU
Inwit S p A : Notice of filing half year Financial Report at June 30, 2023 PU
Inwit S p A : confirmed in the FTSE4Good Index PU
Inwit S p A : Notice of filing Interim Report as of March 31, 2023 PU
Inwit S p A : towers for biodiversity PU
News in other languages on Inwit S.p.A.

Inwit acquista azioni proprie per quasi EUR9 milioni
Borsa : Europa in rialzo in attesa dell'inflazione Usa, sprint banche a Milano (+1,5%) -2-
Borsa Milano in calo in avvio con Europa dopo commenti Powell
Prevale il lato sell; bene Inwit dopo i conti
Borsa : Europa apre in rosso dopo Powell, a Milano (-0,4%) tengono Banco Bpm e Bper
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.93%
1 week+2.30%
Current month+5.72%
1 month+2.06%
3 months-3.19%
6 months-9.31%
Current year+15.89%
Highs and lows

1 week
10.56
Extreme 10.56
10.93
1 month
9.98
Extreme 9.984
10.93
Current year
9.40
Extreme 9.396
12.64
1 year
9.15
Extreme 9.146
12.64
3 years
8.14
Extreme 8.138
12.64
5 years
5.88
Extreme 5.88
12.64
10 years
3.69
Extreme 3.692
12.64
Managers and Directors - Inwit S.p.A.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Oscar Cicchetti CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 72 2014
Diego Galli CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2020
Rafael Giorgio Perrino DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 54 2014
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Pietro Angelo Guindani BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2022
Oscar Cicchetti CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 72 2014
Francesco Valsecchi BRD
 Director/Board Member 59 2020
ETFs positioned on Inwit S.p.A.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
PACER DATA & INFRASTRUCTURE REAL ESTATE ETF - DISTRIBUTING - USD ETF Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF - Distributing - USD
4.39% 431 M€ -5.06%
XTRACKERS MSCI EUROPE COMMUNICATION SERVICES ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 1C - EUR ETF Xtrackers MSCI Europe Communication Services ESG Screened UCITS ETF 1C - EUR
2.37% 7 M€ +13.05% -
ISHARES MSCI ITALY ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Italy ETF - USD
2.03% 244 M€ +20.23%
ISHARES EURO STOXX SMALL UCITS ETF - EUR ETF iShares EURO STOXX Small UCITS ETF - EUR
1.63% 388 M€ +1.96%
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 TELECOMMUNICATIONS UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
1.57% 171 M€ -.--%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-15 10.63 -1.67% 1 232 569
23-11-14 10.81 +1.79% 1,342,676
23-11-13 10.62 -0.28% 909,847
23-11-10 10.65 -0.51% 1,619,818
23-11-09 10.71 +0.38% 812,708

Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 15, 2023 at 04:03 am EST

Company Profile

Inwit S.p.A. specializes in telecommunications infrastructure hosting services for mobile network operators, TV and radio signals broadcasting service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation and management of passive telecom infrastructure (85.7%) including masts, towers, poles, electrical cabinets and power plants. The group also offers maintenance, security and surveillance services. At the end of 2022, Inwit S.p.A. operates over 23,000 sites in Italy; - design, construction and installation of radio transmission equipment and antenna systems distributed for third parties (14.3%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Inwit S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
10.81EUR
Average target price
13.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.65%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Telecommunications Network Infrastructure

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A. Stock Inwit S.p.A.
+15.89% 11 126 M $
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED Stock Indus Towers Limited
-1.23% 6 086 M $
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK. Stock PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk.
-18.13% 3 492 M $
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK. Stock PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
-15.45% 2 988 M $
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK Stock PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
-10.43% 3 008 M $
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND Stock Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund
-37.88% 2 449 M $
STATE GRID INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION CO., LTD. Stock State Grid Information & Communication Co., Ltd.
+3.81% 2 569 M $
CHORUS LIMITED Stock Chorus Limited
-6.25% 1 979 M $
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND Stock Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
-20.50% 1 438 M $
EASTONE CENTURY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Eastone Century Technology Co.,Ltd.
+36.10% 576 M $
Telecommunications Network Infrastructure
