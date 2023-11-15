Inwit S.p.A. Stock price
Equities
INW
IT0005090300
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 01:09:44 pm
|10.63 EUR
|-1.67%
|10.62
|-0.09%
|Nov. 13
|Inwit buys back own shares for nearly EUR9 million
|AN
|Nov. 10
|Sell side prevails; Inwit good after accounts
|AN
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|964 M 1,048 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,070 M 1,163 M
|Capitalization
|10.25 B 11.14 B
|Net income 2023 *
|346 M 376 M
|Net income 2024 *
|406 M 441 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
15,0x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|4,225 M 4,593 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|4,376 M 4,757 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
13,7x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
29,7x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
25,1x
|Employees
|256
|Yield 2023 *
4,24%
|Yield 2024 *
4,68%
|Free-Float
|36.67%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|+0.93%
|1 week
|+2.30%
|Current month
|+5.72%
|1 month
|+2.06%
|3 months
|-3.19%
|6 months
|-9.31%
|Current year
|+15.89%
More quotes
1 week
10.56
10.93
1 month
9.98
10.93
Current year
9.40
12.64
1 year
9.15
12.64
3 years
8.14
12.64
5 years
5.88
12.64
10 years
3.69
12.64
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Oscar Cicchetti CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|72
|2014
Diego Galli CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2020
|Director of Finance/CFO
|54
|2014
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2022
Oscar Cicchetti CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|72
|2014
|Director/Board Member
|59
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.39%
|431 M€
|-5.06%
|2.37%
|7 M€
|+13.05%
|-
|2.03%
|244 M€
|+20.23%
|1.63%
|388 M€
|+1.96%
|1.57%
|171 M€
|-.--%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-15
|10.63
|-1.67%
|1 232 569
|23-11-14
|10.81
|+1.79%
|1,342,676
|23-11-13
|10.62
|-0.28%
|909,847
|23-11-10
|10.65
|-0.51%
|1,619,818
|23-11-09
|10.71
|+0.38%
|812,708
Real-time Borsa Italiana, November 15, 2023 at 04:03 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Inwit S.p.A. specializes in telecommunications infrastructure hosting services for mobile network operators, TV and radio signals broadcasting service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation and management of passive telecom infrastructure (85.7%) including masts, towers, poles, electrical cabinets and power plants. The group also offers maintenance, security and surveillance services. At the end of 2022, Inwit S.p.A. operates over 23,000 sites in Italy; - design, construction and installation of radio transmission equipment and antenna systems distributed for third parties (14.3%).
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
10.81EUR
Average target price
13.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.65%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.89%
|11 126 M $
|-1.23%
|6 086 M $
|-18.13%
|3 492 M $
|-15.45%
|2 988 M $
|-10.43%
|3 008 M $
|-37.88%
|2 449 M $
|+3.81%
|2 569 M $
|-6.25%
|1 979 M $
|-20.50%
|1 438 M $
|+36.10%
|576 M $