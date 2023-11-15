Inwit S.p.A. specializes in telecommunications infrastructure hosting services for mobile network operators, TV and radio signals broadcasting service providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation and management of passive telecom infrastructure (85.7%) including masts, towers, poles, electrical cabinets and power plants. The group also offers maintenance, security and surveillance services. At the end of 2022, Inwit S.p.A. operates over 23,000 sites in Italy; - design, construction and installation of radio transmission equipment and antenna systems distributed for third parties (14.3%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services