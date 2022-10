Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after lease costs (EBITDAaL) rose to 429 million euros ($428.36 million) in the nine months to September, broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Revenue in the period rose 8.8% to meet analysts' expectations of 633 million euros, INWIT said, confirming its financial targets for the full year.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)