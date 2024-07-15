Milan, 15 July 2024 - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), following the press release of 7 March 2024, relating to the start of the second tranche of the treasury share buyback in execution of resolution No. 1 at item No. 7 of the agenda passed by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 18
April 2023, announces that it has purchased on the Milan Euronext, in the period between 8 and 12 July 2024, 335,297 ordinary shares at an average price per share of EUR 9.8045, for a total countervalue of EUR 3,287,429.51.
Below, based on the information provided by the appointed intermediary, are the details of the treasury share buyback transactions on a daily basis:
As at 12 July 2024, considering the treasury shares already in its portfolio, INWIT holds 26,996.971 treasury shares amounting to about 2.81% of the share capital.
The details of all buyback transactions made during the above period are available in Excel format at http://www.inwit.it/en/ ("governance/corporate reporting/share buy-back " section).
