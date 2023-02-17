Inwit, Emilia Trudu new CFO; commercial direction to Lucio Golinelli

(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has appointed Emilia Trudu as the company's director of administration, finance and control effective March 6, 2023.

The new commercial director will be taken over by Lucio Golinelli effective the same date.

Also confirmed were key managers Diego Galli, general manager, and Andrea Mondo, director of Technology & Operations.

Inwit on Friday closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR10.48 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.