  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Inwit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:15 2023-02-17 am EST
10.48 EUR   +0.96%
02/16Inwitt, Donatella Colantoni new director of human resources
AN
02/14TIM, up revenues and Ebitda in 2022 and fourth quarter
AN
02/10Mib seesaws; Iveco soars after accounts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Inwit, Emilia Trudu new CFO; commercial direction to Lucio Golinelli

02/17/2023 | 01:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has appointed Emilia Trudu as the company's director of administration, finance and control effective March 6, 2023.

The new commercial director will be taken over by Lucio Golinelli effective the same date.

Also confirmed were key managers Diego Galli, general manager, and Andrea Mondo, director of Technology & Operations.

Inwit on Friday closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR10.48 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 855 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2022 290 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2022 4 070 M 4 345 M 4 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 9 959 M 10 631 M 10 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 246
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,38 €
Average target price 12,05 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Cicchetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Diego Galli Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Francesco Monastero Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrea Mondo Director-Technology & Operations
Secondina Giulia Ravera Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.10.21%10 631
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-10.84%5 529
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.76%4 111
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-11.25%3 874
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.-0.91%3 584
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-2.61%3 349