Inwit S p A : BoD authorises the renewal of the EMTN Programme and the issue of new bonds

Rome 4 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), which met today chaired by Emanuele Tournon, has authorised the renewal of the Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) bond issue programme amounting to 3 billion euros.

The Programme consists of a documentary and contractual platform for issuing bonds, spread over time, in accordance with the Company's loan programmes and market opportunities, to be placed with qualified investors.

The Board of Directors has also authorised the issuing of one or morenon-convertible bonds for the unused part of the programme, to be drawn on the EMTN Programme, for a maximum overall notional amount of 1.25 billion euros or the equivalent in other currencies, to be placed with institutional investors mainly operating in Europe. The securities issued may be listed on one or more regulated and unregulated markets (multilateral trading systems).

The Board of Directors also resolved to adhere to the new Corporate Governance Code, approved by the Corporate Governance Committee and published on 31 January 2020.