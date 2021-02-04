Log in
INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
Inwit S p A : BoD authorises the renewal of the EMTN Programme and the issue of new bonds

02/04/2021
Rome 4 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT), which met today chaired by Emanuele Tournon, has authorised the renewal of the Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) bond issue programme amounting to 3 billion euros.

The Programme consists of a documentary and contractual platform for issuing bonds, spread over time, in accordance with the Company's loan programmes and market opportunities, to be placed with qualified investors.

The Board of Directors has also authorised the issuing of one or morenon-convertible bonds for the unused part of the programme, to be drawn on the EMTN Programme, for a maximum overall notional amount of 1.25 billion euros or the equivalent in other currencies, to be placed with institutional investors mainly operating in Europe. The securities issued may be listed on one or more regulated and unregulated markets (multilateral trading systems).

The Board of Directors also resolved to adhere to the new Corporate Governance Code, approved by the Corporate Governance Committee and published on 31 January 2020.

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 676 M 809 M 809 M
Net income 2020 163 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2020 3 638 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 8 670 M 10 425 M 10 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart INWIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Inwit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INWIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,98 €
Last Close Price 9,03 €
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giovanni Ferigo Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Emanuele Tournon Chairman
Elisa Patrizi Head-Maintenance, Technology & Operations
Emanuela Martinelli Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Filomena Passeggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INWIT S.P.A.-9.06%10 425
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED7.92%9 179
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK6.77%3 664
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK44.17%3 627
CHORUS LIMITED5.94%2 802
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.11%2 586
