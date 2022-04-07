Log in
INWIT S P A : ESG Report
PU
03:13aINWIT S P A : Notice payment of dividend and minute of Shareholders' meeting 2022
PU
04/06INWIT : ordinary shareholders' meeting approves 2021 Financial Statements and resolves to distribute a dividend for 2021 of 0.3225 euros per share
PU
Inwit S p A : ESG Report

04/07/2022
INTEGRATED REPORT

SUMMARY

2021

The story of INWIT, which began in March 2015, passes through a path of intense growth that brought, in March 2020, to merger with Vodafone Towers, signiﬁcantly changing its proﬁle, size and strategy.

INWIT'S BUSINESS MODEL AND STRATEGY FOR THE VALUE CREATION

INWIT'S PATH TO DATE

Currently, INWIT is the largest operator in the sector in Italy.

INWIT directs its business activities for conducting business based on the values and principles contained in its Code of Ethics, inspiring, in programmatic terms, all the actions of the components of the social organs, management, business partners, as well as internal and external collaborators.

MOST SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF 2021

INWIT concludes its third bond issue for a total amount of 500 million euros and subscribes to a sustainability-linked term loan, linked to speciﬁc sustainability indicators, of an amount of 500 million euros

INWIT approves the Diversity & inclusion Policy and the

Environment, Health and Safety at work PolicyINWIT approves the energy policy and installs the ﬁrst lamellar wood tower in Italy

Reﬁnv's "2021 Diversity & inclusion Top 100 Index" has recognized INWIT as the second largest Italian company in the sector at a global levelINWIT and Enel partnership for ecological and sustainable transformation

INWIT prepares its ﬁrst COP of the Global Compact

INWIT VALUES

One year after joining the principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, working standards, environmental protection and the anti-corruption. In November 2021 INWIT drafted its first Communication on progress (COP) to confirm the desire to integrate the ten principles into the company's strategy, culture and daily operations. In addition, in order to strengthen its commitment in terms of inclusion and sustainability, INWIT has signed up the Women's Empowerment principles promoted by the UN Global Compact and UN Women.

In the current environment, which the importance of digitization, innovation and competitiveness are key elements for safety of company production system and Public Administration of the post-Covid, INWIT plays a strategic role in the development of digital infrastructures, to support telecommunication operators, responding to market needs related to the evolution of wireless technology that is extending 5G coverage and related densification requirements, an important development element.

In February 2022, as part of the regular cycle of external scenario analysis and development opportunities for the Company, INWIT's Board of Directors have been confirmed the guidelines of the industrial plan of November 2020, in the context of a positive cycle of digital and infrastructure investments, supported by Next Generation EU projects.

The 2021-2023 Industrial Plan consists of 4 growth pillars and 4 enablers.

GROWTH PILLARS

SUSTAINABILITY FOR INWIT

Aiming to generate value from a long-term perspective and contribute to the growth, improvement and social and economic development of the communities in which it operates, INWIT has continued its pathway toward the creation of a sustainable business model. INWIT has also approved its Sustainability Plan's update to 2024.

The results of the Sustainability Plan in 2021:

Figure 3 SDGs included in the INWIT Sustainability Plan

  • Sustainability targets in MBO and LTI

  • Policy stakeholders engagement and first stakeholder Forum

  • Purchase Procedure: Classes linked to ESG risks in 100% of supply contracts

  • Signature of the Ethics and Integrity Pact by all suppliers

  • ESG questions set up to raise awareness of ESG issues in the supply chain

  • Submission CDP Climate Change Questionnaire and score B.

  • 95,9% of employees involved in at least one training initiative

  • 15.713 hours delivered, equal to 64 hours per capita

  • Internal climate analysis

  • Refinitiv D&I Top 100 Index: INWIT 2nd Italian company

  • D&I Policy

  • 140 women selected out of a total of 348 candidates: 40,2%

  • HSE policy for ISO 45001 certification

  • Zero serious injury (including contractors)

6

INTEGRATED REPORT SUMMARY_2021

  • Climate Strategy and Scenario Analysis Climate Change

  • Science based Target submission and Approval

  • Energy policy for ISO 50001 certification

  • Energy efficiency: Installed 300 Free Cooling and 1.153 high efficiency Rectifiers for an overall saving at 5,8 GWh regime

  • Started the installation plan for photovoltaic plants with 32 plants

  • 69% electricity from renewable sources

  • Defined a template for the calculation of the carbon footprint (scope 1, scope 2, scope 3)

  • Policy HSE for ISO 14001 Certification

  • 97% site materials sent for recycling

  • Engineered solutions to standardize microcell implementation on existing light poles.

  • Completed the BIM Management Platform Athena

  • Use-cases experimentation: AI algorithms for air quality monitoring, cameras for meteorological and Environmental Monitoring

  • Launched PoC for motorway infrastructure monitoring with drones

  • Partnership with ENEL

  • "5G & beyond" Observatory renewal with POLIMI

  • Collaboration with ELIS consortium for IoT platform development and experimental laboratory development with the involvement of some startups

  • Membership of THE ORAN Alliance

  • POC using phase change materials for energy efficiency

  • Start-up Digital Magics acceleration program launched on 5G and IoT

Coverage of areas with a high social and cultural vocation:

  • 8 hospitality, of which 1 is under construction

  • Completion of the Luiss University of Rome and Federico II of Naples

  • National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa

  • The Nuvola Convention Center in Rome

7

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
