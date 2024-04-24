2023INTEGRATED REPORT
Sharing connections
INDICE
2
CONTENTS
Letter to Stakeholders
4
Economic and Financial Highlights 2023
6
Non-financial highlights 2023
8
1 COMPANY PROFILE
8
INWIT's core business
9
The history of INWIT
9
INWIT's strategy for value creation
11
Vision, purpose and values
15
SUSTAINABILITY FOR INWIT
18
Sustainability Plan 2023-2026: 2023 results
16
Materiality analysis
19
Stakeholder engagement
23
ESG rating
29
Governance structure and composition
30
Corporate Governance System
30
Share structure
31
Organizational Structure
32
Remuneration policy
38
Internal control and risk management system
39
Code of Ethics
36
Organizational Model 231
37
Enterprise Risk Management
38
Prevention of corruption
43
Whistleblowing Procedure
49
Data privacy and data protection
50
2 FINANCIAL CAPITAL
52
Report on Operations as at December 31, 2023
54
Economic, equity and financial performance
54
Consolidated operating performance
47
Consolidated Financial Position Performance
51
Financial Performance
61
INWIT e il mercato finanziario
65
Related Party Transaction
67
Operating performance
67
Economic and financial management events
68
Events subsequent to December 31, 2023
70
Positions or transactions resulting from atypical and/or unusual operations
70
Significant non-recurring events and transactions
70
Alternative Performance Measures
70
Taxation and taxes
72
EU Taxonomy
73
Other information
74
3 INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL
76
INWIT services
78
Hosting and customers
81
Customer Experience
82
Maintenance activities
83
Cyber Security
84
Business continuity
86
Innovation
87
4 SOCIAL AND RELATIONAL CAPITAL
92
Relations with the territory
94
Initiatives on the territory: outdoor coverage
94
Initiatives on the territory: indoor coverage
96
Advocacy initiatives
97
Management of electromagnetic emissions
99
Supply chain's sustainability
101
Supply Chain Management
101
Sustainability criteria in tender evaluations
102
Qualification, monitoring and evaluation of suppliers
104
Sustainability risk assessment of suppliers
105
5 HUMAN CAPITAL
106
Workforce
108
Information on employees and workers
108
Recruitment procedure
110
New employee hires and employee turnover
110
Well-being, development and empowerment of people
110
Diversity and Inclusion
110
Freedom of Expression
111
Employee valorization and development
111
Corporate Welfare
113
Compensation
114
Employee skills development initiatives
116
Training
116
People engagement initiatives
118
Industrial relations
118
Occupational Health and Safety
120
Occupational Health and Safety Management System
120
Health and safety training
121
Injuries to employees and collaborators
121
6 NATURAL CAPITAL
122
Environmental protection
124
Energy management
125
Energy Management System
125
Energy targets and energy efficiency actions
126
Energy consumption
127
Climate Strategy
128
INWIT Strategy and commitments
128
Science Based Target
128
Direct and indirect CO2 emissions
129
Circular economy
131
INWIT's waste management methods
132
The protection of biodiversity
134
Position paper on the protection of biodiversity
134
Projects for environmental monitoring and biodiversity protection
134
7 ANNEXES
136
Methodological note
138
Detailed tables on human capital indicators
142
Taxonomy
144
Table linking d.lgs 254/2016 themes, Global Compact principles, material themes
146
and sustainability plan
GRI Content Index
147
Table linking the principles of the Global Compact
151
Independent auditors' report on the consolidated non-financial statement
152
8 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
156
Certification of the financial statements pursuant to article 81b of consob regulation
230
Independent auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements as at 12.31.2023
231
9 SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
240
Certification of the separate financial statements as at 12.31.2023 pursuant to
310
art 81 ter of consob regulation
Independent auditors' report on the financial statements as at 12.31.2023
311
Report of the board of statutory auditors
319
3
LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS
LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS
NFS
GRI 2-22
Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,
We are pleased to present you with our first Integrated Report, containing the Annual Financial Report and the Non-Financial Statement. This document represents a further, significant milestone in the reporting path undertaken by INWIT in 2020 and aims to give a coherent and integrated view of the company to all our stakeholders.
An exercise that actually anticipates the requirements indicated by the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), the new directive on the sustainability reporting, according to which INWIT will be obliged to include sustainability information within the management report starting from 2026, with reference to the 2025 financial year.
The Integrated Report highlights our attention to the impacts that our activities can have on people, the environment, and territories and leads us to pursue sustainable success and create value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders.
Our mission, represented by the "tower as a service" concept, is to realize and manage shared and digital infrastructures, which enable operators and technologies to connect people and objects, anytime and anywhere, for the benefit of the communities in which we operate. Indeed, digital infrastructures are essential to enable a sustainable development model, where connectivity and digital innovation translate into attention to the needs of citizens and the country, equal opportunities and a lower environmental impact.
In 2023 we have accentuated our efforts to integrate sustainability into industrial strategy, with the aim of generating industrial, economic, environmental and social efficiency, and this Report fully expresses this.
People are at the heart of our strategy: This is why we are particularly pleased to be certified Top Employers, in recognition of our ongoing commitment to contribute to the well-being and development of our people and to improve the working environment to make it more inclusive. Another important achievement in this direction is having obtained UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification for Gender Equality, in a sector, like ours, where the path to equality is challenging and requires commitment and long- term vision.
Our digital infrastructures play an important role in the digital transformation of the country and the social dimension represents a priority in our sustainable business model. This is why we decided to be among the first 15 signatories promoting the Manifesto "Businesses for People and Society", promoted by the UN Global Compact Network Italy. In our daily actions, we support the 10 principles of the Global Compact, aware that organizations should promote a sustainable environment and do business in societies that are geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as defined by the UN 2030 Agenda.
In terms of our commitment to combating climate change, after obtaining ISO 50001 certification of our Energy Management System, we defined an ambitious decarbonization strategy, validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), aimed at achieving Net Zero by 2040 for our direct and indirect CO2 emissions, consistent with international agreements on climate change (Paris Agreement) and aimed at keeping the increase in global warming within 1.5°C. Confirming the validity of our path, we
achieved a leadership level in the CDP Climate Change, the main rating that measures companies' climate commitments, with a score of A-.
With regard to sustainability ratings and indices, 2023 saw the confirmation of our inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI and FTSE4Good, two major ESG indices, the entry of prime status in the ISS ESG rating, and an upgrade by GRESB where we went from B to A.
Confirming the Company's growth path, INWIT's main industrial, economic and financial indicators showed further improvement in 2023, consistently with the Business Plan guidelines.
In terms of financial results, revenues reached 960 million euros in 2023, up 12.6% compared to 2022, and the EBITDA after-lease margin grew by 16.8%, the highest in the industry, reaching 71% as a ratio of revenues, up by more than two percentage points, also thanks to ongoing lease cost efficiency measures. INWIT confirmed its ability to generate high cash flows, with more than 611 million euros of Recurring Free Cash Flow, +24%, as a result of the growth in margins and of the benefits of tax efficiency plans.
These results allowed us to distribute dividends of more than 330 million euros, up 7.5% from 2022 and in line with the company's policy, which envisages further growth in 2024. In 2023 there was also a strong acceleration in the development of our assets, with investments amounting to 290 million euros, 55% more than in 2022.
The 'macro grid' site park has expanded with a record completion of more than 900 sites, bringing the total to over 24,000 and with the activation of over 4,200 new hostings for telecommunications equipment which have allowed us to reach a total of over 54,000 hostings contracts with a ratio of over
2.2 customers per site, among the highest in the industry. In addition, we implemented new projects for dedicated indoor coverage with Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) technology, responding to the growing interest from operators, public administration, hospitals, and real estate and industrial asset owners, which led us to have a total of approximately 450 DAS under management by the end of 2023.
Strengthened by the results of the year that has just ended, we continue on this path with even greater motivation, aware that our infrastructure, digital and shared, and know-how are essential for enable a more connected future and a more inclusive, sustainable and secure society.
The Chairman
The General Manager
Oscar Cicchetti
Diego Galli
4
5
HIGHLIGHTS
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2023
REVENUES
+ 12.6 %
€ 960.3 MLN
VS 2022
EBITDA
+ 12.8 %
€ 879.2 MLN
VS 2022
NET PROFIT
+ 15.7 %
€ 339.5 MLN
VS 2022
EBITDAaL
+ 16.8 %
€ 685.6 MLN
VS 2022
INVESTMENTS
+ 55.1 %
€ 290.0 MLN
VS 2022
NFP
+ 3.2 %
€ 4,207 MLN
VS 2022
Financial Leverage equal to
- 0,4 x
4.8 X
VS 2022 (5.2X)
Recurring Free Cash Flow
+ 24.4 %
€ 611.5 MLN
VS 2022
NON-FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2023
GOVERNANCE
BOD: 55% INDEPENDENT
BOD: 45% WOMEN
NEW CODE OF ETHICS
INFRASTRUCTURE
CAPITAL
+ 24,000TOWERS
+ 54,000 HOSTINGS
450 DAS
1.000 Km of tunnel covered
SHARECAPITAL
120 HOSPITALS
448 hosts in IVSM>99 area
covered by DAS
UNCEM PROTOCOL
97% LOCAL EXPENDITURE
HUMANCAPITAL
296EMPLOYEES
UNI PDR 125
Lost Days Injury Rate 0,87
39% WOMEN
GENDER EQUALITY CERTIFICATION
NATURALCAPITAL
NET ZERO TARGET
ISO 50001ENERGY MANAGEMENT
98% RECOVERED MATERIALS
APPROVAL TO 2040
SYSTEM CERTIFICATION
6
7
COMPANY PROFILE
1
PROFILE
INWIT'S CORE1
BUSINESS
NFS
COMPANY
GRI 2-1,2-6 (partial)
INWIT is the largest operator in the wireless infrastructure sector in Italy, with a market share of over 45%.
INWIT builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which house the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA and IoT telecom operators.
INWIT's infrastructure consists of an integrated ecosystem of macro-grids (towers, masts, pylons and related technological installations) and micro-grids (DAS, small cells, repeaters), with an offer that follows technological developments, serving all mobile operators.
INWIT's macro grid is made up of over 24 thousand towers, widely distributed throughout the country, with a density of one tower every 3 km. The technological content and the strategic nature of the locations make INWIT sites attractive to all operators in the telecommunications market, present today with over 54,000 hosting contracts, for a tenancy ratio of over 2 hosts per site, among the highest in the sector. INWIT continues to invest in expanding and optimizing its network to serve the growing demand for mobile data and the coverage and technology upgrade needs of operators.
INWIT's micro-grid complements and supports the macro-grid, providing coverage and network capacity with its approximately 450 DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) equipment, small cells and repeaters installed in indoor and outdoor locations characterized by high user density and specific needs for dedicated coverage. The nearly 8,000 remote units of the micro grid cover sites such as stations, hospitals, shopping malls, offices and production areas, as well as roads and highways. To date, INWIT covers about 1,000 km of road and motorway tunnels, including some of the main national arterial roads. The demand for dedicated microgrid coverage is supported by the technology transition from 4G to 5G and the increasing mobile data consumption.
All of this makes INWIT central to enabling telecommunications technologies, contributing significantly to overcoming the digital divide and digitizing the territory.
Milestones in the history of INWIT
2015
INWIT is born
Creation and listing of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. Tower Operator Neutral Host
Towers, microcells and DAS
2018
Thanks to its towers and the implementation of Microcells and DAS, INWIT is
a leader in Italy in the field of mobile telephony infrastructure
2019
Partnership with Vodafone
Thanks to the partnership with Vodafone, Italy's largest tower operator.
INWIT and Vodafone Towers merger
FTSE MIB and STOXX® Europe 600
2020
INWIT stock is included in the main Italian stock index, the FTSE MIB,
The merger generates a significant transformation of its size.
and the STOXX® Europe 600.
2021
Acquisition from Vodafone Italy
First EIB and Sustainability-linked term loan,
of radio installations and DAS to cover 1,000 km of road
and motorway tunnels.
linked to specific sustainability indicators
Digital Divide Reduction Agreements
ESG Indices
2022
NRRP "Italia 5G" Plan announcement
Agreement with Open Fiber.
Inclusion in the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
Record of more than 900 new sites set up in the year.
ESG Certifications
Tenancy Ratio at 2.23.
First sites of the NRRP Italian Plan
ISO 50001 Energy Management System UNI PdR 125 for gender equality.
2023
5G-Densificationwere built.
Net Zero Target 2040
Protocol with UNCEM
Target approved by the Science Based Initiative (SBTi).
for the digital infrastructure of municipalities and mountain communities.
WWF and Legambiente projects
Protocol with ANCI, Infratel, DTD
for environmental monitoring to protect biodiversity.
to reduce the digital divide.
2024 INWIT's growth continues
10
THE HISTORY OF INWIT
NFS
INWIT's story began in March 2015, following the spin-off of Telecom Italia's "Tower" branch.
The merger with Vodafone Towers, finalized at the end of March 2020, significantly transformed its size and strategic profile.
INWIT's activity is directly linked to the birth and development of mobile telecommunications in Italy, at the hands of the two main operators in the sector, TIM and Vodafone Italia. As incumbent and first challenger, the two operators have invested in creating the best networks, characterized both by the quality of the locations and the high standard of infrastructure implementation. INWIT has inherited all this heritage, together with a wealth of technical and professional knowledge of the highest level, and continues to work to consolidate it, creating a set of systems, processes and knowledge that can create value, at the service of the rapid and efficient deployment of 5G by operators.
1 It should be noted that the requirements of GRI 2-6 are covered under points a., b.i. in the INWIT paragraph: INWIT's core business; for points b.ii, c, in the section "INWIT strategy for value creation", and for the remainder in the section "Supply chain management".
INWIT'S STRATEGY
NFS
FOR VALUE CREATION
GRI 2-6 (partial)
In Italy, the market and the technological environment are growing rapidly thanks to the constant
increase in mobile data consumption and the evolution of wireless technology that is extending 5G
coverage and the related densification requirements, a fundamental development element for wireless
infrastructures.
The transition to 5G network architecture has important implications for the digital infrastructure sector
and towers in particular, as more macro sites and points of presence (macro grids) are required to cope
with the densification needs of 5G, in order to provide performance, security and end-user friendliness
anytime, anywhere. The transition to 5G is also a key driver for the development of micro grids, which
INDEX
are needed to optimize coverage and capacity, offering low latency indoors (with Distributed Antenna
Systems, DAS) and, in the future, outdoors through small cells.
Added to this is the Next Generation EU, planned by the European Union to stimulate recovery and
development post COVID-19. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), within the framework of
the Next Generation EU, devotes ample space and substantial resources to the theme of the country's
innovation in digital terms, favouring a broad investment cycle in digitalization and infrastructure.
11
COMPANY PROFILE
12
In particular, INWIT was awarded as agent, together with TIM and Vodafone, the 'Italia 5G Plan - Densification' tender of the NRRP, reinforcing its role as an enabler of digitalization, supporting mobile operators, to reduce the digital divide, with a view to the inclusion of regions and the development of 5G. The digital dimension is a necessity for businesses, citizens and public administrations in the process of transformation towards more agile and flexible organizational, production and service models, both private and public. This context opens up opportunities for tower operators and INWIT is well positioned to play a relevant role in the development of digital infrastructures to support telecom operators.
The value chain of mobile telecommunication services includes:
- spaces, owned or leased, where infrastructure is located;
- fibre optic link connecting the site to the operators' "core network";
- passive infrastructure consisting of poles and pylons usually owned by tower companies and active with antennas owned by operators;
- free or licensed frequencies owned by operators;
- connectivity services, offered by operators, reaching end users, consisting of the public, public and private companies (business customers).
INWIT has a clear positioning within the value chain, leveraging its assets (micro and macro grid) to offer infrastructure services to operators with a sharing model open to all mobile operators, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) and other customers such as OTMO (Other Than Mobile Operator) and IoT (Internet of Things).
INWIT's Industrial Plan envisages a path of significant organic growth, supported by investments aimed at strengthening the company's infrastructure, macro grid and micro grid, in order to better serve operators and contribute to the digital evolution in the market. In particular, the construction of new sites and the growth of hosting for TIM and Vodafone are expected to support the efficient and fast deployment of 5G and the continuous improvement of regional coverage. Moreover, the neutral host role allows INWIT to be able to meet the demand of all major market players, both mobile and FWA. Another pillar of the industrial strategy is the rapid development of micro-coverages, in particular DAS distributed antenna systems that enable the efficient handling of mobile phone signals even in very crowded areas such as stadiums, hospitals, universities, stations, museums or industrial plants. The development of DAS systems has seen significant momentum over the past two years, thanks to the growth in the number of hosts on the installed infrastructure, the increasing number of equipped locations, and an investment in dedicated roofing along approximately 1,000 km of road and motorway tunnels.
In line with this growth, INWIT's business is increasingly evolving towards the concept of tower as a service, thanks to the possibility of offering more integrated services starting with the infrastructure, in line with one of the main business models of circular economy, that of product as a service. In fact, INWIT shares its assets and infrastructures, also ensuring their maintenance and technology upgrades, with multiple customers, who use them without owning them. This avoids the need for each operator to build its own infrastructure, resulting in environmental benefits that can be seen over the entire life cycle of the assets, from the use of materials for construction, to the use of energy in the operation phase, and on to the end-of-life phase.
At the same time, towers can already offer different services to operators, through a transformation from an infrastructure for hosting radio transmission systems, to an advanced technology centre, where IoT components and communication systems merge and become an integral part of the 5G
ecosystem and enabler of all related innovative use cases. In fact, INWIT's Industrial Plan outlines an evolution towards increasingly intelligent towers: distributed and protected digital assets that can make a concrete contribution to the digital transformation of the country's economic and social activities. The widespread presence of INWIT's towers enables the provision of advanced services even in areas where fibre connectivity will arrive later, thus anticipating the country's digitalization and reducing the digital divide. A capillarity that allows INWIT's towers to be considered natural hubs for environmental and weather monitoring as well. In addition, therefore, the Industrial Plan envisages the trial and development of adjacent businesses to foster the development of smart cities. Among those with the most potential in the medium to long term are IoT (Internet of Things) and the hosting of mini data centres to be placed at the base of our towers for those services that need low latency. INWIT also has a Sustainability Plan, an integral part of its industrial strategy, through which it aims to make the transition to a sustainable business model, considered an enabler for the Company's growth.
Strong and sustainable growth thanks to the pillars of our industrial plan
GROWTH
1 MACRO GRID
2MACRO GRID
3MICRO GRID
4REAL ESTATE
ANCHORS
OLOs
PARTNER
DEVELOP
BOOST
OPTIMISE
WITH ANCHORS
CLIENTS' DEMAND
DAS INDOOR
LAND OWNERSHIP
FOR EFFICIENT 5G
PROACTIVELY
COVERAGE AND
& LEASES
DEPLOYMENT
LARGE PROJECTS
ENABLERS
PEOPLE: DEEPER AND BROADER SKILLS FOR DIFFERENTIATION
DIGITAL: KEY PROCESS AUTOMATION
SUSTAINABILITY: DIGITAL DIVIDE, ENERGY TRANSITION, INCLUSION
COMPANY PROFILE
14
INWIT's market positioning, strengthened by a relevant investment plan, allows it to pursue organic growth targets among the most ambitious in the industry, along four main lines:
- the partnership with anchor tenants for efficient 5G deployment;
- proactive business development with OLOs, MNOs, FWAs and others;
- the acceleration of the DAS indoor micro-coverage network and large projects (e.g. smart city);
- optimization of leasing costs.
In March 2024, INWIT's Board of Directors examined and approved INWIT's new Industrial Plan for the period 2024-2026 (the "2024 Business Plan"), which confirms the guidelines approved in March 2023 and the INWIT's ability to invest in developing its infrastructure by developing the main indicators industrial, economic and financial, reflecting the recent evolution of the macroeconomic environment, industrial and market environment. Confirming the growth path of the Industrial Plan approved in March 2023, the 2024-2026 Business Plan projects revenues to increase over the period at an average annual rate of"high-single-digit" in the range of 1,160-1,240 million euros in 2026, with an expansion of the EBITDA margin to about 92 percent and EBITDAaL margin to about 76 percent. Margin growth is expected to result in an expansion of cash generation (Recurring Free Cash Flow) in the range of 720-740 million euro in 2026.
Foreseeable development of operations for fiscal year 2024
The reference, technological and market scenario for the Tower Companies sector is characterized by positive structural trends such as the growing use of mobile data, the ongoing technology transition to 5G, the need to complete and densify coverage, also contributing to the reduction of the digital divide in addition to significant investments in infrastructure and digital technologies.
These trends translate into growing market demand for new digital infrastructure and hospitality services, underpinning the Company's solid growth trend, which has seen continuous improvement in industrial, economic and financial indicators from the merger with Vodafone Towers in 2020 to the year 2023. INWIT's Business Plan envisions further expansion of these indicators through 2026, supported by a significant investment plan aimed at intercepting growing demand.
In the short term, in addition to the strong demand for connectivity, elements of difficulty and high competition continue to persist in the Italian telecom operator market, impacting the sector's profitability and investment capacity. INWIT's business model, based on long-term hospitality contracts and indexing to inflation, is a protective and supportive element in this context.
Regarding the expected development of operations for fiscal year 2024, we expect:
- Revenue growth in the range of 1.030-1.060 million;
- EBITDA margin above 91%, stable compared to 2023;
- EBITDAaL margin of about 73 percent, up more than 1 percentage point from 2023;
- Recurring Free Cash Flow growing in the 620-640 million euro range.
Regarding shareholder remuneration, the policy for the period 2023-2026 approved on March 2, 2023 is confirmed, which includes an increase in dividends and the initiation of a share buyback plan, as reported in the Dividend Policy and Shareholder Remuneration section, to which we refer.
COMPANY PROFILE
Our business model
OUR MISSION
We implement and manage shared and digital wireless infrastructures which enables the operators and the technologies to connect peoples and goods, always and everywhere, for the benefit of our community
OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES
- People
- Digital
- Sustainability
VISION, PURPOSE AND VALUES
VISION: An increasingly connected and sustainable future
INWIT believes in an increasingly connected and sustainable world, where infrastructures enable the connection of people and objects, anytime and anywhere, in order to generate long-term value for the community and its stakeholders.
PURPOSE: Sharing Connections
INWIT builds and manages shared and digital wireless infrastructures that enable operators and technologies to connect people and objects, anytime and anywhere, for the benefit of the communities in which it operates.
16
INPUT
FINANCIAL
INFRASTRUCTURE
SOCIAL AND
HUMAN
NATURAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
RELATIONAL CAPITAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
Financial resources
Infrastructure
Relationships with:
Employees
Energy consumption
and real estate
Sales Partners
Collaborators
Use of resources
Technologies (e.g. 5G)
Local communities
Technology assets
Universities and
Business and
research centers
technological know-how
BUSINESS MODEL
5G Mobile macro-sites
Low Earth Orbit
densification
satellite
Optic fiber
ultra-broadband
solution via satellites
Widespread
deployment
High-density
CHS
Transport
E
venues
T
Private networks
infrastructures
Tailored
FWA
SES
enterprise
ultra-broadband
A
connectivity
C
in low density areas
E
U
S
VR/AR
Edge computing
Computational
DAS
Industry
power close
to final user
Denser coverage
automation
IoT
on high-footfalls
Small cells
Remote surgery
Smart connected
devices
Massive capacity
and ultra low-latency
Smart
agriculture
Smart grid
Smart surveillance
Drones
Smart roads and
autonomous vehicles
BVLOS
OUTPUT
FINANCIAL
INFRASTRUCTURE
SOCIAL AND
HUMAN
NATURAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
RELATIONAL CAPITAL
CAPITAL
CAPITAL
Capital fastness
Communication
Innovative
Skills growth
Emissions
infrastructure
projects with local
Well-being
Waste production
Optic-fiber links of
communities
of employees
transmission sites
Digitization projects on
and employees
Service innovation
the territory
OUTCOMES
• Creating added value
• Dissemination of new technologies (e.g. 5G)
• Corporate identity and talent attraction
• Reducing the digital divide and increasing
• Enterprise network development
• Occupational Health and Safety
transmission capacity
• Development of local communities;
• Valorisation and integration of diversity
• Development of the productivity of the territory
• Greater social and digital inclusiveness;
• Reduction of environmental impacts
The values of INWIT
Passion for our customers
We are partner of our customers to build infrastructure and develop innovative solutions to meet their needs and enable the sharing of data, services and goods.
Partnership - Reliability - Innovatio
Passion for our people
We value the connections between our people, promoting their inclusion, well-being and development, so that we can all be involved and be responsible for our successes, from the point of view of ethics and integrity.
Collaboration - Responsibility - Integration.
Passion for results
We work every day to improve our performance and achieve maximum results for us, our customers, our communities and all the stakeholders we work with.
Planning - Care - Simplicity.
Passion for sustainability
Ours is a sustainable business that puts the environment and the community at the center. We are committed to enabling the digital transition by promoting a fairer and more inclusive society, reducing the digital divide, and fostering innovation.
Digital - Inclusion - Environment.
Passion for the success replaced
Our commitment is to an increasingly connected anda sustainable world. It is the passion we put every day for our customers, for our people, for results and for sustainability, that allows us to generate long-term value for the community and all our stakeholders.
PROFILE
SUSTAINABILITY FOR INWIT
NFS
COMPANY
INWIT's business model is intrinsically sustainable, as it enables more efficient development along
the entire value chain: the tower today is a shared, digital infrastructure that combines industrial,
economic, social and environmental efficiency.
The digital transition and the development of 5G require huge investments. A shared infrastructure,
i.e. serving several operators at the same time, can guarantee a better return on investment for
operators. At the same time, infrastructure sharing allows for limited environmental impacts in terms
of land and resource consumption, and thus lower CO2 emissions. The contribution made to reducing
the digital divide also creates social value and enables greater inclusion for the populations and
regions involved. INWIT therefore assumes a significant role as an enabler in Italy's digital transition
process, giving rise to the realization of the concept of tower as a service of its infrastructures, which
is at the heart of the company's strategy and Sustainability Plan.
Digital and shared infrastructures are therefore an opportunity to enable a sustainable development
model, where connectivity, advanced services, digital innovation,
sustainable management
of resources, attention to the needs of citizens and the country, greater well-being and equal
opportunities, and a lower environmental impact are the cornerstones of a new economic and social
development model.
In line with its mission, since 2020 INWIT has adhered to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a voluntary initiative of the United Nations that aims to promote corporate social responsibility through adherence to ten fundamental principles relating to human rights, labour,
the environment and anti-corruption. INWIT participates in the Italian Global Compact Network through its membership of the GCNI Foundation, confirming its willingness to integrate the ten principles within its strategy, culture and daily operations of the company. Furthermore, in order to strengthen its commitment to inclusion and sustainability, INWIT has signed the Women's Empowerment Principles promoted by the UN Global Compact and UN Women.
SUSTAINABILITY PLAN 2023-2026: 2023 RESULTS
Consistent with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, defined in September 2015 by the governments of the 193 UN member countries with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets, INWIT, since 2020, has had a Sustainability Plan based on the three pillars Environment, Social and Governance, integrated in our corporate strategy, represented by the concept of "Tower as a service". Medium to long-term objectives and specific lines of action have been set for each pillar. The Sustainability Plan is approved by the Board of Directors and is fully integrated into the Industrial Plan.
Sustainability plan 2023-2026
E
S
G
TOWER AS A SERVICE
We implement and manage shared and digital wireless infrastructures which enables the operators and the technologies to connect peoples and goods, always and everywhere, for the benefit of our community
Implement a strategy to reach Net Zero Carbon goal by 2040 and reduce our environmental footprint using a circular economy approach
3Carbon, Environment and Energy 3 Management
3Energy efficiency and renewable 3 sources
3Circular Economy approach 3 Biodiversity
Contribute to the digital divide's reduction and to the social, cultural, and economic growth of our community and encourage our people engagement, welfare, development, and safety
- Coverage solutions: indoor and outdoor
- Coverage of digital divide and socially backward areas
- Skills development
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Health & Safety
Design and implement a corporate
governance system aimed at
- sustainable success
- Stakeholder engagement
- Business ethics, transparency and anticorruption
- Sustainable Supply Chain
- Corporate identity
- Neutral host
18
19
