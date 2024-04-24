LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS NFS GRI 2-22

Dear Shareholders and Stakeholders,

We are pleased to present you with our first Integrated Report, containing the Annual Financial Report and the Non-Financial Statement. This document represents a further, significant milestone in the reporting path undertaken by INWIT in 2020 and aims to give a coherent and integrated view of the company to all our stakeholders.

An exercise that actually anticipates the requirements indicated by the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive), the new directive on the sustainability reporting, according to which INWIT will be obliged to include sustainability information within the management report starting from 2026, with reference to the 2025 financial year.

The Integrated Report highlights our attention to the impacts that our activities can have on people, the environment, and territories and leads us to pursue sustainable success and create value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders.

Our mission, represented by the "tower as a service" concept, is to realize and manage shared and digital infrastructures, which enable operators and technologies to connect people and objects, anytime and anywhere, for the benefit of the communities in which we operate. Indeed, digital infrastructures are essential to enable a sustainable development model, where connectivity and digital innovation translate into attention to the needs of citizens and the country, equal opportunities and a lower environmental impact.

In 2023 we have accentuated our efforts to integrate sustainability into industrial strategy, with the aim of generating industrial, economic, environmental and social efficiency, and this Report fully expresses this.

People are at the heart of our strategy: This is why we are particularly pleased to be certified Top Employers, in recognition of our ongoing commitment to contribute to the well-being and development of our people and to improve the working environment to make it more inclusive. Another important achievement in this direction is having obtained UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification for Gender Equality, in a sector, like ours, where the path to equality is challenging and requires commitment and long- term vision.

Our digital infrastructures play an important role in the digital transformation of the country and the social dimension represents a priority in our sustainable business model. This is why we decided to be among the first 15 signatories promoting the Manifesto "Businesses for People and Society", promoted by the UN Global Compact Network Italy. In our daily actions, we support the 10 principles of the Global Compact, aware that organizations should promote a sustainable environment and do business in societies that are geared towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as defined by the UN 2030 Agenda.

In terms of our commitment to combating climate change, after obtaining ISO 50001 certification of our Energy Management System, we defined an ambitious decarbonization strategy, validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), aimed at achieving Net Zero by 2040 for our direct and indirect CO2 emissions, consistent with international agreements on climate change (Paris Agreement) and aimed at keeping the increase in global warming within 1.5°C. Confirming the validity of our path, we