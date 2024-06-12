Milan, 12 June 2024 - INWIT's Board of Directors, which met today, chaired by Oscar Cicchetti, confirmed the successful outcome of the check, carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting on 23 April 2024, regarding the possession of the independence requirements pursuant to law and the Corporate Governance Code of its standing members (Stefano Sarubbi, Annalisa Donesana and Giuliano Foglia).

The Board of Directors also confirmed that the new Board of Statutory Auditors has the integrity and professionalism requirements envisaged for statutory auditors of listed companies by Ministry of Justice Decree no. 162 of 30 March 2000.