Rome, 9 July 2024 - INWIT, Italy's leading tower operator, has been confirmed in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third year running. The index managed by FTSE Russell ranks the best companies in the world in terms of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and transparency.

The FTSE4Good indices are an important and recognised benchmark, used by a wide range of market participants to create or evaluate sustainable investment products.

FTSE4Good has again rewarded INWIT's commitment to integrate ESG practices into its business strategy, a commitment confirmed by the company's Sustainability Plan approved by the Board. The current review resulted in an assessment of INWIT's sustainability performance of 3.6 points (out of a maximum of 5), an improvement on the previous score of 3.5. The result achieved places the company above the industry average internationally, confirming its strong commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the business, the well-being, development and safety of its people, and the definition of a governance system aimed at achieving sustainable success.

"Confirmation of our inclusion in the FTSE4Good index strengthens our ESG journey - emphasised Michelangelo Suigo, INWIT's External Relations, Communication and Sustainability Director-. INWIT's inherently sustainable business model, thanks to our digital and shared infrastructure, is a natural generator of industrial, economic, social and environmental efficiency, benefiting local communities and the environment."