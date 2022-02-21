Log in
    INW   IT0005090300

INWIT S.P.A.

(INW)
Inwit S p A : obtains approval of emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

02/21/2022
The initiative, promoted by the CDP, WWF and UN among others, aims to ensure that the fight against climate change by companies is in line with international climate agreements

Rome, 21 February 2022 - INWIT, leading Italian tower operator for wireless infrastructure, has obtained validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) which was established with the intent to ensure that the strategies and Climate Action defined by companies are in line with the guidelines of the scientific community and with international agreements on the fight against climate change.

The Science Based Targets Initiative is promoted by some of the most authoritative institutions in the fight against climate change: United Nations Global Compact, the World Resource Institute, WWF, CDP and We Mean Business, a global non-profit coalition that collaborates with businesses.

With the aim of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2025, INWIT, as envisaged in its Sustainability Plan, has defined a climate strategy consistent with the guidelines of the Glasgow COP26, which seek to maintain global warming below 1.5 °C, and the approval of CO2 emissions reduction targets by the SBTi scientific committee certifies the company's real commitment to the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

"Obtaining this important validation confirms the validity of our strategy to create an increasingly sustainable business on the path towards carbon neutrality by 2025," stated Giovanni Ferigo, CEO of INWIT. "This path, aligned with international climate agreements, involves investments in energy efficiency and renewable source development initiatives and the use, starting this year, of 100% electricity from renewable sources."

Disclaimer

INWIT - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
