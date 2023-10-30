(Alliance News) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Spa on Monday reported that - in the period between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 - it purchased more than 1 million of its own ordinary shares.

The average price per unit was EUR10.2011 for a total value of EUR10.8 million.

Inwit closed Monday's session at a loss of 0.7 percent at EUR10.12 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.