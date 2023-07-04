(Alliance News) - Inwit Spa announced Tuesday that between June 26 and June 30 it bought back 327,671 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR11.9231, for a total value of EUR3.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 1.0 million treasury shares or about 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Inwit on Tuesday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR11.92 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

